Every year, at this time — Hispanic Heritage Month — we collectively celebrate the economic, cultural and social contributions of the Hispanic-Latino community to our nation. We honor the hard work of past generations, which have allowed children and future generations to benefit from more opportunities.
As a strong and diverse community, we come together to help build a future where there are no barriers for success, and at Bank of America, we strive to do our part to make an impact by helping build Hispanic-Latino wealth in Denver.
The numbers are clear: The 2020 Census revealed that the Hispanic-Latino population in the United States rose to 62.1 million, making up 18.7% of the total U.S. population and accounting for slightly more than half (51.1%) of the population growth between 2010 and 2020. Hispanic-Latinos now open more small businesses than any other group in the country and are also the fastest-growing demographic of small business owners across the nation. It is therefore not surprising that Hispanic-Latino economic power continues to rise year after year. According to data from UGA Today’s 2021 Multicultural Economy Report, Hispanic buying power has grown substantially over the last 30 years, from $213 billion in 1990 to $1.9 trillion in 2020. Hispanic buying power also accounted for 11.1% of U.S. buying power in 2020. In 2020, Colorado, was recognized as one of the top 10 states with the largest Hispanic markets at $40 billion.
Investing in Hispanic-Latino wealth means supporting entrepreneurs so they are set up for success. Early-stage funding is critical for the growth of new business, especially when Hispanic-Latino entrepreneurs are still faced with gaps in, financial literacy and business education, funding and networking opportunities. According to data from Crunchbase, Latino-founded startups accounted for only 2.1% of venture investments in the U.S. last year.
As part of our commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity, we have dedicated $350 million in minority- and women-led companies through capital investment by mission-focused venture funds. Of the funds we have in our portfolio, one in every four are led by Hispanic-Latino managers, providing capital that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses, create jobs and improve financial stability.
An important element to creating opportunities for Hispanic-Latinos to be successful and build wealth, whether as a business owner or employee, is ensuring young people recognize higher education as a pathway to achieve success. That means partnering with colleges and universities and investing in job creation and skills-building, and support services to do so. In Denver, for example, we are partnering with the Metropolitan State University of Denver and Community College of Denver to expand education and employment opportunities for Hispanic-Latino adults, and connect Hispanic-Latino individuals to healthcare careers that offer long-term stability and prosperity. The bank also directs funding to local organizations, such as Care Forward Colorado, which revitalizes Colorado’s healthcare workforce through zero-cost, short-term training programs at community and technical colleges. When we invest in students, we are investing in future professionals and business leaders who will build Hispanic-Latino wealth and contribute to Denver’s economy and culture. This is something we can celebrate together for years to come.
Sustainable homeownership provides a lasting investment for future generations and cycles capital back into the community. The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) recently released data showing an increase in Latino homeownership nationwide, from 47.5% percent in 2019 to 48.4% in 2021, the highest level since the mid-2000s.
Through the Community Homeownership Commitment, which provides education and solutions to make homeownership more affordable, including low down payment loans and closing cost grants, individuals and families in Denver can receive up to $17,500 for their down payment, letting them take their savings and turn them into lasting legacies. It is a pillar for families to build wealth. Here in Denver, the bank is also committed to addressing the barrier to affordable housing. The bank has directed funding to the Colorado Village Collaborative, a tiny homes village that bridges the gap between streets and stable housing; and Mercy Housing Mountain Plains, which provides affordable homes to low income individuals and families and hosts resident services and homeownership classes. Building Hispanic-Latino home equity increases the amount of capital families can use now or in the future helping build our Denver economy.
During the past decade, the rate of Hispanic-Latino economic development has far outpaced rates among non-Hispanics. Supporting and honoring our Hispanic-Latino customers is not just a month-long initiative, it is a long-term, generational investment in America and we are proud to be investing in a stronger economy for Denver now and for years to come.
Andres Marino is the consumer banking market leader in Colorado for Bank of America.