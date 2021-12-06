As an employment support agency with a network of over 100 local employer partners, we are acutely aware of the pressures that current labor shortages are creating for businesses of all kinds.
After 40 years of supporting low-income career seekers to succeed in employment, we also have a clear sense of the most important leverage points that will entice workers back into the jobs and industries where employers are most desperate.
In many cases, the “missing” workers are women. For many working women, moms in particular, COVID-19 wrought havoc on their professional lives. Millions of low-income women who relied on hourly wage work to support their families saw their jobs disappear overnight. With the closures of schools and child care, women were forced to take on even more of the family responsibilities (for which they already had a disproportionate share). The result is the lowest level of women’s participation in the labor force since the 1980s.
While headlines focus on the need for people to return to work, we need to focus much more on what workers need to be successful in those jobs.
First, let’s seize this moment to eliminate the digital divide.
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, there was a clear and pressing need to prepare the workforce for digitization. Now, with many education and business organizations continuing online, and automation accelerating, a digitally literate workforce is non-negotiable. According to the Talent Pipeline Report, 80% of jobs in Colorado require digital skills.
As a nonprofit focused on employment support for low-income workers in an increasingly virtual world, the Center for Work Education and Employment (CWEE) works with partners like Comcast to connect our career seekers to affordable home Internet and lower priced laptops, as well as essential digital skills training.
Centering digital equity — access and connectivity, as well as skills training — is the first step if low-income workers are to have a more durable pathway to economic mobility. That’s why when the pandemic struck in early 2020, CWEE launched an enormous effort to get each of our enrolled career seekers a laptop and home internet service.
We distributed nearly 400 computers and ensured all of our career seekers got connected with low-cost home internet service, like Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. In this way, we were able to help the most vulnerable workers, students and career seekers stay connected throughout the pandemic.
Second, employers must offer quality employment — not just a job.
Job quality has many elements, not just pay. Does the job offer benefits and paid time off? Are there stable hours and schedules? Are the jobs safe? Does the employer offer opportunities for on-the-job learning advancement?
Amid widespread worker shortages, the concept of quality employment is starting to come to the forefront. It could be that after the experiences of the past 18 months, many workers decided they aren’t going back for anything short of a livable wage, family-friendly hours, and opportunities to learn and grow.
In the words of CWEE participant and career seeker Ammar Al Yasiri, “I’m more confident in searching for the job I actually want. I have the basic skills to get started with computer work, I have great mentors and instructors to ask for help when I need it, and I’m more confident.”
CWEE has long advocated for quality employment. Over the past several years, we have engaged our network of 100 regional employers, Comcast among them, to sign on to our Quality Employment Framework, a pledge to support the career advancement of low-income workers. These employers depend on CWEE and other nonprofits to ensure local workers are equipped with the skills they need to be successful.
Finally, rethink the hiring process that overlooks too many talented workers.
When employers hire based on the specific skill requirements needed to do the job, as opposed to screening candidates based on their background or education, we can create new talent pools for Colorado employers.
Skills-based hiring can also help connect people who are often overlooked in the hiring process, including women, people of color, people with disabilities, people with a criminal record, individuals with pauses in their employment to care for family members, and the nearly 43% of Coloradans without a college degree.
By adopting skills-based hiring practices, employers will be more successful in their recruitment efforts and enjoy the benefits of a more diverse workforce.
We commend the employers who are stepping up and setting goals to hire more women and more people of color.
Yet it’s clear our community’s most vulnerable workers are not satisfied to return to the employment status quo. Enticing workers back means creating more quality jobs, and that will require investment and a sustained and shared commitment from all of us.
To learn more about what you can do to help advance digital equity, prioritize quality employment opportunities, and implement skills-based hiring, please visit cwee.org/employers.
Katy Hamilton is the CEO of the Center for Work Education and Employment (CWEE). Chris Weeks is a member of the CWEE Board of Directors and the regional VP of technical operations at Comcast.