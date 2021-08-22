As students, educators and parents focus on picking up the pieces from two difficult school years interrupted by pandemic, the challenge of doing right by our kids — the challenge of getting all of our kids the education they need to be successful in life — looms even larger.
We have spent years of our professional and personal lives working in education and can attest that the pandemic highlighted many problems that preceded it. Notable among them was renewed attention to the fact that students throughout Colorado have varied access to out-of-school learning options — the “opportunity gap” — and how that directly correlates to disparate academic outcomes — the “achievement gap” — based largely on race, income, and other factors.
As a Democrat, a Republican and an unaffiliated voter, we are in agreement that attacking the root causes of the opportunity gap is nonpartisan — and something that Coloradans must address together.
This November, voters will have an important chance to do just that by voting for an innovative, bipartisan ballot measure that provides financial aid to students for tutoring, before and after school instruction, and a range of other parent-chosen educational options that will help thousands of students catch up and move forward.
We are proud to be among a massive coalition of educators and leaders across Colorado’s political spectrum who have come together to support Initiative 25, which substantially funds financial aid for tutoring with a modest increase in tax on recreational marijuana sales.
The financial aid program, known as LEAP (or Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress), would allow families to choose from a variety of approved out-of-school learning providers, including tutors in reading, math, science, and writing; extra services for special needs students, and career and technical education-training programs.
On recent national tests, just four of every 10 fourth-graders were proficient readers and only two of 10 low-income students scored proficient or higher. More than half of Colorado third- through eighth-grade students fail to meet grade-level expectations in reading, writing or math on state tests. This has long been a struggle for Colorado.
The pandemic and resulting school closures have only made the challenge greater.
Developed by education experts from across the state, LEAP will help our students and families — regardless of where they live — address their learning needs. If passed, it will provide equity and flexibility for Colorado’s K-12 students so they can sharpen their skills and add new ones.
Under LEAP, families would be eligible for $1,500 in annual financial aid per student for out-of-school instruction, with priority given to those whose family incomes are at or near the federal poverty level. The money could be used for a variety of opportunities, including tutoring for reading, math, and science, as well as support for students with special needs and enrichment activities. It could not be used for tuition, vouchers, or in-school instruction.
Former Republican Gov. Bill Owens and former Democratic Gov. Bill Ritter, both of whom endorse the measure, said it well: “The need to close the opportunity gap transcends politics, geography, socioeconomics, and race, and is worthy of your support. The LEAP program is our opportunity to make Colorado better.”
The LEAP Program would be funded by an increased sales tax increase on recreational marijuana and revenue from extractive, agricultural or renewable energy developments on state land.
Can the marijuana industry, with booming growth and profits, afford to pay a modest new tax to get our kids to receive vital tutoring services? Absolutely. This ballot measure will help the industry keep the campaign promise it made many years ago to fund the education of our kids.
On the heels of the pandemic, closing the gap has taken on a special urgency. We must act now to take the first step because the future of so many of our young people is on the line.
It’s the reason leaders from across the political spectrum — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — are rallying to support the marijuana tax increase to fund financial aid for tutoring. We urge you to join us.
Rico Munn is superintendent of Aurora Public Schools and a former State Board of Education member. Dan Ritchie is chancellor emeritus of the University of Denver. Kevin Priola is a state senator from Adams County. Learn more about Initiative 25 at LEAP4CO.com