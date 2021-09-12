Are the “Never Forget” mantras of 9/11 actionable or just an annual memory stamp, void of meaning?
My thoughts return to a postcard of the World Trade Center (WTC) I wrote my parents with my thoughts days after 9/11. It still lies underneath the glass top on my father’s dresser. Could I ever imagine an event in the future more horrifying than what I witnessed 20 years ago at ground zero?
Many years I watched the morning roll-call at ground zero, hearing familiar names, thoughts turning to friends I shared that day with at the WTC and the adjoining World Financial Center (WFC) where I worked. Most of us in the Tri-state area knew someone, or someone who knew someone, who perished that day.
After recent events in Afghanistan, the sinking feeling I hoped I’d never feel again came over me. Watching desperate Afghans chasing airplanes, hanging on, knowing the enemy awaits below. The days of being on edge return.
On 9/11/01, stopped by the NYPD from going to my office at the WFC, I joined the crowd across the street after the 2nd plane hit. A woman next to me cried, mouth covered with one hand, pointing upwards with the other. People stranded high up, hoping to control the ending to their life story in a final act on earth. The symbolic buildings I passed through daily on my way to work, now towering infernos. When they fell, we ran from clouds of ash, thinking this was the end. Visions and sounds no one can un-see or un-hear. Horrific.
Just as those Afghans recently attempted to control their fate, fleeing to the last flight to “freedom,” the memories of those who tried to control their final farewell that day 20 years ago in NYC came to mind.
As years passed, “Never Forget” became “HOW can you forget?”
Why does the media now minimize coverage of ground zero ceremonies?
Schools barely mention the most significant event, an attack on our homeland. My daughter sometimes shared my account of 9/11 with her teachers.
Why downplay the threats post-9/11? Has our naiveté returned along with our amnesia?
Post-9/11, racial profiling was at airports … until it really wasn’t. Political correctness emerged. Protecting feelings trumped safety.
Most never understood we’re at war, thinking that chapter was over. Except it wasn’t.
The stories our enemies were writing were a work in progress.
Wuhan locked-down, kids beaten in Hong Kong streets, women assaulted by refugees in Europe … ” That’s not our problem” people here replied. Our insular myopia became our adversary’s advantage.
Post-9/11 gave us politically correct leaders, increasingly seeking to apologize, to not offend, to open doors and roll out welcome mats to those wishing us harm.
Leaders questioning threats were “racists,” shamed for sounding alarms and trying to protect America. Enemies wishing to change our place in the world were already within. Some dismissed the impact of 9/11. “Some people did something … ” they told crowds drunk on wokeness.
Journalists sometimes avoided the word “terrorist” because it emoted certain “feelings”. Feelings over facts increasingly became the war cry in the recent decades.
Enemies gifted with patience, conviction, and eyes of tigers, patiently watched while we were distracted. While Blacks and Whites argued over whose lives were supreme and mattered most, it was half-time for foreign-looking tanned folks like me, who took a breather from the craziness.
The race storms, group-think, wokeness, and short attention spans thanks to tech swipe culture developed. Lack of depth, lost pride in our nation, little critical thinking, increased intolerance, loss of purpose, and no value for the oxygen that was our freedoms.
The haze of war. As Sun Tzu says, “The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.”
“Look high, wide, low and check your rear view mirrors” on the road of life. Look within the country to observe divisions, high and wide for dangers in today’s interconnected world, and monitor rear view mirrors to know who’s got our six.
My mind returns to the question, when I look at the postcard of the Twin Towers on my father’s dresser: Could I ever imagine any time, any event in the future, more horrifying than that day, twenty years ago … ?
The next chapter is ours. Not to white out, black out, cancel or have selective amnesia for history that is uncomfortable. Painful as it is, learn from it so the next generation is prepared for what lies ahead.
Nilam Desai is a consultant and former international business development director with years of experience in the financial services sector in New York City. She lives with her family in Boulder.