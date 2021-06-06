In 2018, Colorado voters approved two ballot initiatives amending the Colorado Constitution regarding how congressional and legislative districts are drawn up. Amendments Y and Z shifted responsibility for deciding how our districts are reapportioned from the state legislature to two commissions whose composition was ultimately decided by the courts.
The two commissions (one for congressional districts and the other for state legislative districts) each have 12 members: four Republicans, four Democrats and four Independents. The once-every-10-year process of determining congressional and state districts is based on U.S. Census data.
The census data is such an important element of this process and why there was so much concern about how the count was being done. There are only 435 seats in Congress and every 10 years those seats are reapportioned based on state population. States that grow in population get more congressional seats while those declining in population lose seats.
Before the census, Colorado had seven congressional seats. But because of tremendous population growth in the last decade, Colorado gained an additional seat. Historically, the state legislature would have decided how the new 8th Congressional District and state legislative districts were drawn up — ideally with input from the community.
However, the history of this process has been driven by political partisanship. The tendency has been that the political party in power has tipped the scales to create districts that would favor candidates from their party. In other words, “stack or pack” the districts so that their candidates have an electoral advantage with voters. That has usually been achieved by manipulating the demographics of a district, mainly along economic or racial lines.
The intent of Amendments Y and Z was to take the politics out of drawing the districts. We sincerely hope that, indeed, is what happens with this new process.
Based on the U.S. Constitution, the congressional districts are supposed to be similar in size population-wise. Furthermore, the result should be “competitive districts.” Meaning it should be a clear objective of the commissions to achieve districts that represent the demographics of the community or reflect what is called communities of interest, as defined in the Constitution. No “hands on the scales” and no stacking or packing.
It is the responsibility of every citizen who cares about proper representation to pay attention to this process and to hold commission members accountable. That includes watching the commissions’ work closely, participating where invited and sharing our concerns publicly. Under Amendments Y and Z, every Coloradan can submit comments to the commissions, provide testimony and even create their own maps for how the congressional or state districts should be drawn.
This can be a great improvement over the past approach if the commissions take seriously their charge to bring about fair and competitive voting districts.
We intend to be present at commission meetings and to also submit our own maps. Our maps will be drawn to reflect the continuity of communities of interest to ensure that districts remain competitive and diverse — racially, economically, and politically.
We hope maps submitted by others will embrace a similar philosophy. We will all have to live with the results for the next decade so we should do everything possible to get it right.
Eula Adams is a retired businessman, philanthropist, and member of the Colorado Democratic Party Central Committee. Mark D. Goodman is chairman, MG Capital, Inc., in Denver.