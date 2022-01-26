In Adams County, we are home to over 500,000 hard-working Coloradans and a flourishing business community that will help propel our society to new frontiers. Industries such as aerospace, bioscience, energy, manufacturing and technology permeate our county’s business environment, reflecting the tremendous economic growth of our region.
Prior to the pandemic, Adams County ranked second out of the largest 356 counties in the nation in employment growth in the third quarter of 2019. In fact, it led the nation in job growth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau gathered employment statistics from 355 of the largest U.S. counties from June 2018 to June 2019.
But now, as we recover from the global pandemic and watch prices for consumer goods continue to rise, our state and its business community are facing a new threat out of Washington: higher taxes.
Certain members of Congress want to put American businesses at a larger disadvantage as they seek to increase both the U.S. corporate tax rate and the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) rate on American-based multinational corporations. Despite what the proponents of these increases may think, these tax hikes would spell trouble for businesses of all sizes in Colorado. And right now, our lawmakers must instead work to create a business environment that promotes growth, rather than hinders it.
As president/CEO of AC-REP, I have witnessed firsthand how many of our county’s businesses continue to struggle with the economic fallout of COVID-19 and how our communities have been affected. It concerns me to hear policy makers talking about implementing unneeded and untimely taxes that will directly impact our state’s workforce while also stifling innovation and growth from businesses during an already fragile economic time.
Increasing the corporate tax rate would not only impact American businesses, but also those that work for them. According to studies performed by the US Chamber of Commerce, an increase in corporate taxes would impact nearly 1.3 million businesses that employ nearly 13 million Americans. Furthermore, reports from the Tax Foundation show that the proposed increase in taxes would eliminate 159,000 jobs from the economy while also reducing wages for the low-income and middle-class workers by nearly 1%.
Studies from the National Manufacturers Association show that under the current corporate tax rate, we’ve seen manufacturing wages steadily increase at the fastest rates of growth since 2003. In addition, we had the single best year for job creation within the manufacturing industry in nearly two decades when we added 263,000 new jobs in 2018.
While in a world that is more connected by trade than ever, premature changes to the GILTI rate would put international industries at a competitive disadvantage to their peers from around the globe. An increase to the rate would stifle American innovation on the international stage while also impacting the supply chain that fuels small businesses in Colorado and throughout the US.
Here at home in Adams County, levying additional taxes on businesses means we could see local companies like Maxar, a global leader in advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets, who just a few years ago moved its headquarters to Westminster, or major small businesses like Wanco, a leader in the portable safety equipment manufacturing, that delivers products worldwide and employs 300 people — be negatively impacted.
For us to develop a prosperous and sustainable Adams County, we need to stand together and support our business community. Collectively, we need to use our voices to tell the elected officials representing us in Denver and D.C. alike that we need to find ways to build back the American workforce and the businesses that employ us and not devastate it.
Lisa Hough is the president and CEO of AC-REP (Adams County Regional Economic Partnership).