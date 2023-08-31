One of the most historic dates in our country’s fight for civil rights was Aug. 28, 1963. It was the day Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. marched on Washington and stood before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., before 250,000 people. His speech, “I have A Dream” became the iconic message of hope and freedom for our country, still igniting a yearning of greater expectation today.

One of the most analytical quotes from MLK’s speech that day was centered around the philosophical value of education. King made a sound education for all one of the priorities of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction.”

Today too many incompetent and unprepared persons in positions of responsibilities in leadership have forgotten the wisdom and vision of Rev. King.

We have been misled by a school board member who refuses to distinguish fact from fiction, sit and weigh through the evidence of his outlandish claims about a sound education. Tay Anderson, the vice president of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, is unable to distinguish fact from fiction.

The vision of MLK seems missing in Anderson’s ability to imprint this message by his lack of practical skills in leadership.

Again, Anderson has kicked aside any semblance of collaboration, partnership, compromise, and the need to put personal greed for power and public acclaim aside.

He has failed to embrace the message of hope, expectation, vision and equality from a leader, MLK, whom we continue to admire and honor from 60 years ago!

Anderson has chosen instead to use his position and what little influence he has in our community to continue to create confrontation, divide our community, and refuse to understand his limited role on the board.

At times, Anderson has usurped the role and responsibilities of the board president, doing his best work behind closed doors by collaborating with board members who easily fall for his false perspective of the most urgent issues facing the district. Instead of striving for a common view to address the safety and violent reality in our schools, he has gone from being against police-staffed school resources officers — without a plan to replace them — to supporting SROs when violence announced its deadly presence at one of our high schools.

Anderson refuses to adhere to King’s message of recognizing the truth from the false, and the real from the unreal. Anderson’s disruptive presence has destroyed the credibility of the board and of his leadership.

I am appalled that after Anderson was accused of alleged questionable behavior with young women, the board investigation failed to clear the controversy. Denver Gazette columnist Jimmy Sengenberger wrote, “A 2021 district investigation found he had aggressively pursued inappropriate relationships with multiple underage students via social media while serving as a board member and a candidate. The probe revealed he’d intimidated investigation witnesses and previously engaged in unwelcome sexual conduct with other members of a youth-led organization prior to running for office.” The school board simply censored Anderson, which he even refused to even accept.

Anderson has no place in a school environment with questionable allegations with the investigation finding he had pursued inappropriate relationships.

Anderson is unfit for any future role on the Denver board or in our district. He is disruptive, a divider, and lacks the character needed to participate as a responsible member the board.

As a long-time volunteer in DPS, and having seen crisis after crisis face the district, never before have I witnessed such gross mismanagement by a superintendent supported by an incompetent school board, often led by Anderson.

Anderson needs to walk away once his term is over and not look back. The legacy that MLK left for us to follow in his iconic speech back in 1963, should be the model for creating a sound educational reality in 2023 and beyond.

To do that, we need to elect three new board members who will sign an agreement pledging to ensure our children are the priority of the school board, and to immediately search for a superintendent who will work together for the benefit of our children with a new elected board.

Rev. Fidel “Butch” Montoya served as Denver’s public safety director 1994-2000 and as deputy mayor 1996-2000 during the administration of Mayor Wellington Webb. He now is a pastor and executive director of the para-church organization, National Latino Faith Initiative, whose mission is to assist faith leaders confront and resolve issues and problems in a rapidly changing society.