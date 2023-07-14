With each passing incident, Denver Public Schools digs its own hole — disregarding transparency and accountability, neglecting the safety of students and staff, and silencing those who speak out. Trapped in an unending state of permacrisis, DPS continues to commit unforced errors and demonstrate a complete disregard for crisis management — sowing seeds of distrust throughout the district.

On Tuesday, DPS refused to release video of an illegal, five-hour executive session held behind closed doors in March by a court-appointed deadline. Instead, they filed an appeal in a lawsuit over the recording brought by seven media outlets, including The Denver Gazette.

“It is a clear-cut violation of the open meetings law,” asserted Steve Zansberg, president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition and an attorney representing the media outlets. A judge agreed, ordering the video’s release. Yet Superintendent Alex Marrero and the DPS legal team insisted on lodging an appeal the day of the deadline — raising suspicions about their motives.

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. As I’ve reported for many months, the DPS board has a troubling history of likely illicit executive sessions. And while it isn’t the board’s decision to fight for release — that’s on the superintendent and district legal team — this penchant for secrecy extends beyond executive sessions. It permeates into district operations.

In a 2022 district-wide memo, Marrero instructed principals to “keep any concerns about district policies or decisions internal and report them only to their supervisors.” Yet this March, in the heat of the moment two days after two deans were shot by a student inside East High School, McAuliffe International School Principal Kurt Dennis blew the whistle.

On 9News, Dennis publicly disclosed he’d requested DPS move a middle school student charged with attempted murder to online learning or be expelled. Dennis repeatedly pled with the district for months. Bolstered by Denver Police and DPS Safety, his cries still went unheeded. District discipline policies stood in the way.

In both the East and McAuliffe cases, the students were on pat-down protocols for weapons. Add in Denver Center for International Studies — where a student allegedly threatened to shoot the principal and the district reportedly refused to enforce a restraining order — and you have unequivocal proof of a systemic pattern and practice concerning potentially dangerous students. We know that roughly 350 students last school year received a threat assessment — 35% of the total ever conducted for then-enrolled students — with 42 of them requiring pat-downs.

Then, Principal Dennis was fired from DPS last week after an internal investigation purportedly concluded he’d violated policy by repeatedly trying to remove a “young student of color” from the school even after those pleas were rejected. The district told Dennis he was terminated for “divulg(ing) confidential student and legal records” via his 9News interview and providing sufficient details to identify the student, who was then singled out and harassed at school.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dennis’s attorney, noted First Amendment lawyer David Lane, calls it “blatant retaliation for having talked to the media about very real safety concerns at his school and throughout DPS.” Marrero denies that: In a letter to staff, he said such allegations were “100% false.”

Perhaps that’s true. Dennis’s pending lawsuit will bear that out. But Marrero’s words aren’t enough. Whether Dennis actually faced retribution or not, the circumstances surrounding his dismissal, the district’s actions concerning discipline, and staff concerns generate the strong, public perception — and perception is reality. Other school administrators are terrified to go on-the-record about dangerous discipline policies and situations in DPS because of fear of retaliation. The principals union has filed grievance over Dennis’s firing. Retired administrators publicly express concerns about shutting down district leaders’ concerns. Parents are rallying.

You can’t ignore any of that. True or not, the district’s own actions feed the perception that Dennis is the fall guy for DPS failures. Meanwhile, Marrero’s ideological stubbornness prevents him from addressing the actual issues of disciplinary policies. Taken together, the whole thing is an indictment of DPS’s failure to provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

On Saturday, outgoing board member Tay Anderson will host a “town hall” concerning Dennis’s termination — after having insisted the board must steer clear of personnel matters. It’s a curious thing for a champion of the very policy keeping potentially dangerous students in schools.

“We can’t deny students an education based off of behavior that occurred outside of our district,” Anderson asserted in an April 9News interview. “(O)nce we get into this practice of saying, this happened off school grounds…what else are we going to start hammering kids for? A kid steals something at the mall, do we now check that student every day?” Ah, the old, attempted murder-to-shoplifting analogy.

Let’s be real: Nothing Anderson says or does regarding McAuliffe and Dennis will change the simple fact that he endorses the very policy that Dennis was fired for exposing. The same goes for Marrero.

DPS cannot ignore the mess they’ve created, from hiding behind closed doors to resisting needed fixes school safety to crumbling student achievement. Even if the district is on solid ground, Dennis’s dismissal has already had a chilling effect — silencing employees who fear retribution for speaking out when the district fails to act to protect their students. Until the district abandons the Marrero-Anderson approach and takes its crisis management seriously, nothing will change — and educational outcomes and kids’ well-being will continue to suffer.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.