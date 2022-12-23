Amid economic strife, a global pandemic, toxic corruption in war-torn regions and crackdowns by insufferable totalitarian regimes, humanitarian crises are enveloping peoples across the globe. Millions of voices are crying out in pain and desperation. Mass protests and migrations are growing. America’s collective heart breaks for our fellow human beings who are suffering.
This weekend, Christmas and Hanukkah will cross paths, reminding us of the importance of love, kindness and helping others. In a word, the holidays call us to show compassion for the unfortunate. As taught by Jesus, whose birth Christians celebrate: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me…‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”
Americans are, likewise, called to take moral agency to advance the common good. That is, to make moral choices based on what we know is right, and to take personal responsibility as individuals for our own lives, families and communities. Unfortunately, there seems to be an effort to replace moral agency with political agency, which shifts the burden to the government to solve social problems.
As our yearning to show compassion intensifies, given the influx of hundreds of desperate migrants to Colorado — who are among the countless thousands undergoing a perilous journey to illegally cross the U.S. southern border — we nevertheless need to ask how far our compassion can realistically go. It’s not easy, but we must acknowledge this truth: There are real-world limits to the compassion we can exhibit through public policy and social organizations.
After months of denial by many leaders in Washington and under Denver’s golden dome, the reality of America’s immigration and border crisis has set in. Mayor Michael Hancock is doing his best to operate shelters at rec centers and other facilities, with the finite resources Denver has available. Alas, he’s warned those resources are on the verge of “reaching a breaking point.”
City resources — as well as those of nonprofit food banks and shelters — are stretched thin, providing for ever more immigrants in addition to the many pressing, preexisting issues plaguing our communities: homelessness, drug addiction, mental health, crime and economic malaise.
Nineteenth century philosopher-economist Frédéric Bastiat brilliantly warned that the bad economist “takes account of the visible effect,” but the good economist “takes account both of the effects which are seen and also of those which it is necessary to foresee.” We cannot simply think about the positive effects we might expect from government or social action, such as allowing migrants to remain undeterred and providing ongoing food and shelter. We must also consider the unseen, negative consequences once a series of events unfolds.
What message does implicit amnesty send to families back in Venezuela, Honduras and other Latin American countries who may seek the hazardous trek to the United States? They already believe that, if they come, they will find shelter in the American Inn, like Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem. The more this misleading word spreads, the worse this crisis becomes. Think about today’s frigid cold temperatures.
How will the extensive costs impact other priorities? As I posed in Colorado Politics, how can our governments and nonprofits keep providing for eventually thousands of new, impoverished people — not to mention our own homeless? What of the amplified costs of education, or the impact on an already-struggling, hyper-expensive housing sector? We rightly see the migrants now, but what of those Americans in need who are presently unseen, not to mention the unseen economic impacts?
We all feel distraught at the stories we hear. “I talk to these children who are 8, 9 and 10 years old,” Texas Congressman August Pfluger said on my 710KNUS radio show. “These kids are being trafficked. They’re being left in the middle of nowhere, in harm’s way, all along their trip.” It’s truly, deeply heartbreaking.
Who among us wants to turn away migrants so that they will be condemned to the depredations of their home countries? No one. But that isn’t a fair question. For now, we will do what we can for them.
The real question is how our governments and nonprofits can most effectively address the immediate needs of communities — first Americans, but also those who’ve escaped genuine suffering. We must resist the temptation to mistake pure compassion for good policy.
“The tendency that we often have is to take the will for the deed,” the late economist, Milton Friedman, observed. “The problem isn’t the objective of (a government action). The point is to go out and see what’s actually happened with them.”
It isn’t heartless to recognize the limits of empathy-as-policy. Rather, to ignore them — to refuse to balance altruistic goals with what’s truly practical — will ultimately inflict the greater harm.
There is a point at which compassion denies reality. While we reflect on and personally live out the charitable meaning of Christmas, let’s seek balance between essential compassion and real-world conditions.
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.