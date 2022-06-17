In the midst of filling a vacancy on the board of Denver Public Schools, Tay Anderson managed yet again to make it all about Tay. That’s par for the course for the school board’s vice president, who’s notoriously self-centered.
However, what is notable is how Anderson’s colleagues continue to indulge his immature behavior. Rather than overseeing a responsible process, they allowed petty, personal politics to derail it.
Last Thursday, the board voted 4-to-2 to replace Brad Laurvick with attorney Charmaine Lindsay. The candidates came down to two finalists: Lindsay and former teacher and two-time school board candidate Julie Bañuelos.
Bañuelos spent 16 years as a DPS schoolteacher and served on several education committees. She lost her 2019 campaign against Laurvick by roughly 300 votes.
Agree with Bañuelos or not, you cannot deny that she brought meaningful qualifications, experience and numerous public testimonies of community support.
Lindsay has engaged in her community and handled some pro-bono legal work in education, but she lacks the relevant experience Bañuelos has. Expressed public support for Lindsay — who committed not to run next November — also paled by comparison.
The board often talks a big game about having people in positions of power who reflect the student population. So, if representation matters and 52% of DPS students are Latinos, who on the board do those families look up to? Bañuelos reflects the demographics of District 5, which is majority Latino and heavily Spanish-speaking. Yet President Sochi Gaytán is the only Hispanic on the board.
You would think the DPS board might embrace a candidate with potent experience, community support and intersectionality — she’s Hispanic, female and LGBTQ. Yet instead of advancing “diversity, equity and inclusion,” the board’s decision to install a white woman hypocritically accentuated homogeneity, inequity and exclusion.
Anderson didn’t lead the opposition to Bañuelos because of her qualifications. He rejected her because of his own ego. He repeatedly stonewalls anybody who he cannot adequately intimidate or control.
Of course, Anderson insists he’s done nothing wrong. Other board members — namely, Gaytán and Scott Balderman — haven’t sufficiently kissed the sympathy ring for Anderson’s self-described “internal hell” from last year’s DPS investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
“It’s really insulting that you just equated my own pain, of something that I went through, as just brushing it off as ‘adult issues,’ ” Anderson wailed, teary-eyed. “That shows me you don’t give a damn about what I just went through. That shows me you don’t care.” He finished his remarks and threw his pen like a child denied dessert.
The last time I saw Anderson throw his pen was after the previous board censured him for “unbecoming” conduct last September. A DPS investigation found that, on multiple occasions, he’d aggressively solicited inappropriate relationships with under-aged schoolchildren — as a school board member and candidate.
It also concluded Anderson intimidated witnesses during the investigation and “made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associates of the Never-Again Colorado Board of Directors,” circa 2018.
If his colleagues are guilty of “brushing off” anything, it’s how Anderson is woefully unfit and a dramatic distraction. Led by directors Olson, Quattlebaum and Esserman, the board has consistently tried to appease Anderson and let his antics slide.
During their May 27 public interview sessions, Anderson ripped into Bañuelos point-blank. He accused the Latina of “push(ing) anti-Black conspiracies against members of our Black community, especially here in Denver.” Yet he refused to get specific when Bañuelos pressed him to clarify.
None of Anderson’s colleagues rebuked him for such strident accusations.
Later, during their June 9 board meeting, Gaytán defended a decision by Bañuelos to include her attorney on an interview phone call. That call included both Anderson and Esserman — whose campaign has paid Anderson $7,000 in the past nine months — and purportedly took place sometime between the May 27 and June 9 meetings.
“As a woman of color,” Gaytán said June 9, “…I understand when there’s two men that behaved a certain way in an interview, if you’re not sure they’re going to come at you some kind of way, you’re going to feel —”
Esserman interjected, angrily proclaiming he “will not be attacked by you in any comment.” Next, Anderson racialized it: “I take great offense to that, as you painted me as an aggressive Black man trying to attack a woman.”
While the school board dysfunctions continue unabated, so does learning loss. For example, just 5% of Black and Hispanic third-graders are reading at grade level, while 30% of white students are. Sixty percent of DPS students aren’t proficient at math. Yet the board insists on catering to the feelings of its members?
Near the end of the meeting, just before the final vote, Olson handed Anderson a box of tissues. He was starting to cry. In a symbolic attempt to sooth Anderson, Olson — who had been supporting Bañuelos — switched her vote to Lindsay. It was over. Tay Anderson was appeased again.
That may not even be enough for Anderson. As of deadline, he was expected to “decrease and decentralize the role of the president,” or even outright replace Gaytán as president with an officer reelection now that Lindsay will represent District 5, according to Westword.
It is amazing how those who claim the banner of social justice often do so to defend themselves while simply attacking others.
To put it bluntly, the DPS board is the biggest group of whiny babies you could conjure up. Will this embarrassing kakistocracy ever grow up and refocus on fixing student achievement — or will they keep soothing colleagues’ temper tantrums?
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.