It was a bright and sunny Aurora morning on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Fairly fresh from my 11th birthday and only a recent Colorado transplant, I’d just started 6th grade at Falcon Creek Middle School a couple weeks before.
My Uncle Walt was visiting from upstate New York to see the Giants face off against the Denver Broncos the night before. It was the inaugural regular-season NFL game at the newly-minted Invesco Field at Mile High. Unfortunately for Uncle Walt, the Giants losing to the Broncos was the least of our worries. He wouldn’t be able to fly back. Our home state was in flames; flights were grounded.
I was sitting in Language Arts class when the principal echoed an announcement across the school. I don’t remember what she said, just that she gave few details, and I was perplexed and startled as she spoke. I only understood something big and horrible had happened. What was happening?
After school, I walked home, came inside and saw the news on TV. Planes had struck the main World Trade Center towers, collided with the Pentagon and crashed in Pennsylvania. I recognized the Twin Towers from a family photograph taken the year before. Both buildings stood behind us during a visit to Ellis Island. Now, they were rubble.
The lives of 2,977 innocent human beings were brutally taken. More than 6,000 innocents were injured. Terror engulfed our country. Who would do such a thing? The United States of America was thrust into war with a merciless enemy – one which would last decades.
It seems impossible for an 11-year-old to grasp what happened, yet I vividly remember the images of the planes, burning buildings and fleeing people on our family room TV. They are forever seared in my brain. On September 11, 2001, the world changed.
9/11 shaped my generation. The oldest millennials were 20. Those who were already in the military were swiftly called to duty; many of-age teenagers raced to sign up, eager to defend their country. Little did they know we would be at war in the Middle East for the next 20 years of their lives.
Since I became cognizant of the wider world around me, there hasn’t been a day where the “War on Terror” and Middle East conflicts haven’t been ongoing. So it is with the millennial generation, America’s largest generation of adults, born 1981-1997. Consequently, millennials are a deeply war-wary generation, far more resistant to exercising American military might.
In 2019, Kristin Soltis Anderson released a report for the nonpartisan Reagan Foundation on millennial attitudes toward foreign policy. Shortly after 9/11, millennials were deeply patriotic and greatly favored military retaliation. “Three in four said they trusted the military to do the right thing all or most of the time. Ninety-two percent considered themselves to be patriotic.” Yet by 2011, “only seven in ten considered themselves ‘patriotic,’ and only a third said they believe the United States is the greatest country in the world.”
Feeling bogged down at war in the Middle East for decades – both Afghanistan and Iraq – millennials find it hard to fathom that American leadership abroad can actually be effective. Rather, it often seems to make things worse. That’s not to say millennials think the United States should shy away from leading on global challenges. Quite the contrary: Perhaps thanks to the advent of social media, globalization is a virtue embraced by most millennials.
However, as Soltis Anderson observes, millennials “are skeptical of the use of American hard power as a tool to shape that world” and prefer “diplomacy and cooperation” in global engagement, “not the use of military strength.”
Since withdrawing American forces from Afghanistan under President Biden’s orders, we’re finally out of our longest war. Yet the costs are tragic: Afghanistan instantly fell back into the clutches of the ruthless Taliban, now armed with American weapons and machinery and led by some of the world’s leading Islamist terrorists. Women and girls, whose social advancements were hard-fought, are again excluded from government and society.
Because our military pullout was prioritized over civilians, American citizens have been left behind. They are falling prey to the Taliban. Hostage situations are only beginning. America’s adversaries are watching closely, sensing weakness and looking to exploit it. In a rush to get out by September 11, our gains are gone. Our allies are aghast. Americans are less safe.
As American millennials expand into more positions of power, will they forgo the Reagan principle of “peace through strength” in favor of mere “multilateral diplomacy?”
Perhaps, but hopefully not. The lessons of 9/11 and 20 years of war prove we must exert strength and leadership when necessary, lest our adversaries strike when they sense weakness. Yet with the millennial generation at the helm, we will be far more circumspect in our use of military might. This means taking swift and decisive action in response to an attack or to address a threat but not staying indefinitely to “nation-build.”
After we honor the brave sacrifices of countless heroes on and after 9/11, after we reflect on the deadliness and dangers of decades at war, we must not cede the future. Freedom is, as Reagan said, never more than one generation away from extinction. We must fight for it and protect it – with judicious yet steadfast, American leadership.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.