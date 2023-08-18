Perched on Pike’s Peak’s north slope in Teller County, the 8,000-person town of Woodland Park has become the epicenter of a coordinated assault by teachers unions — relentlessly targeting leadership of the Woodland Park School District. Now, they’re donating to candidates seeking to unseat school board incumbents — and bringing their political clash to court.

In Woodland Park, only 28.6% of students scored at grade level in math last year. Just 45.3% can read at grade level. After taking over in November 2021, the conservative school board immediately sought to recoup the learning loss — while the Woodland Park Education Association (WPEA) has doggedly resisted.

Union leaders staunchly oppose the school board’s embrace of charter schools and the “American Birthright” standards, a traditional social studies curriculum that eschews the union’s ideological agenda. They rejected Ken Witt, a former president of Colorado’s second largest school district, Jefferson County, as superintendent — because he doesn’t abide union politics.

Witt’s tenure began Jan. 1, following a failed board recall attempt. That month, a district-wide staff meeting was convened by WPEA. In a recording, WPEA President Nate Owen says he requested a “crisis assessment” and grant from the Colorado Education Association. Leaders from at least two other unions participated.

Witt’s actions — such as ending automatic union payroll deductions and revamping teacher contract negotiations — curtailed the union’s excess influence. When the district recently announced an agreement with the Professional Association of Colorado Educators (PACE) to provide free, universal professional liability insurance, it again rattled the union. As one teacher told me, most educators join the unions for their liability insurance.

Let’s be clear: Teachers unions are converging on Woodland Park to protect their institutional power — not because of extraordinary educational concerns.

Recently, the WPEA’s small donor committee maxed out $400 in non-monetary contributions to three school board candidates — granting access to union voter data for crucial get-out-the-vote efforts. Two contenders are vying to unseat incumbents seeking reelection.

Meanwhile, CEA attorneys filed a federal lawsuit against the district, representing both WPEA and Owen, which alleges the district is violating employees’ First Amendment rights. The lawsuit employs a scattergun approach, tossing about various claims in hopes that something will stick. Including an array of allegations perpetuates a narrative of chaos and dysfunction.

For example, the lawsuit claims the PACE deal compels membership in a “political organization,” impeding educators’ freedom of association. “Our approach was to offer insurance without charging any fees or requiring participation,” Witt told me, highlighting the value of providing “hassle-free” professional liability insurance to school-based employees. Employees’ personal contact details aren’t shared with PACE. Employees may individually send their email address to PACE for a membership account if they wish. The choice to utilize this benefit, use another insurer or join PACE is solely the employee’s.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The irony is rich: Union bosses’ cries over freedom of association conveniently ignore their prior role in district-wide contract negotiations — despite representing only 30% of teachers and no existing collective bargaining agreement. This practice was ended by Witt and the board. If anyone has undermined freedom of association, it’s the union.

In March, Witt enacted Policy KDDA, governing media and social media interactions. It requires superintendent approval for media interviews or quotes “regarding school operations or student matters” and bars social media posts about district or school decisions “in their capacity as employees” without district consent.

The union argues this unconstitutionally infringes upon employees’ freedom of speech. As a journalist and fervent free speech advocate, I’ve spotlighted whistleblower/free speech cases in other districts. Policy KDDA raises concerns, although Woodland Park’s response to confidentiality breaches seems aimed at balancing centralized communication channels with free speech rights. While flawed and requiring revision, the intent appears in good faith.

“I do think there has to be some line drawn where the district speaks with one voice. The intent behind the superintendent’s Policy KDDA seems to be to offer an appropriate limitation,” board Vice President David Illingworth said. He believes the goal was to prevent the impression that an unauthorized employee might be representing the district — an issue that arose prior to the policy changes.

District leaders confirm no employee has been disciplined under these provisions. Nonetheless, the union insists plaintiff Nate Owen can’t comment publicly on the case — and thus on district working conditions — because he fears retaliation under Policy KDDA.

Let’s be serious: Owen’s refusal to discuss the lawsuit isn’t due to the so-called “gag order.” If he were fired for speaking out, it would prove his point. It’s likely a strategy move based on legal and political advice — carried out by an inept union organizer like Owen.

For the unions, Woodland Park’s true crisis is the prospect that the district’s sole charter school might outperform the traditional schools within the status quo.

It’s past time to prioritize student achievement over the divisive union agenda.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter (X) @SengCenter.