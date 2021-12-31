Have you heard Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson’s epic new song, “Slavin’ Up in DPS?” The reviews of his victimhood anthem are in!
As I quipped on Twitter, “Anderson’s out-of-tune rap monotonously rips the fun out of music. This tone-deaf earful by DPS’s vice president will have Denver teens cringing along as they ring in the New Year.”
Anderson published the ditty on his SoundCloud and YouTube channel — complete with an ironic “Parental Advisory” notice — on Dec. 23. I won’t sugar coat it: The song is bad. Like, really bad. (Most listeners seem to agree: As of Thursday morning, the YouTube video had 2,212 views and only 14 likes.)
Featuring DPS educator “Ms. Ron” as Anderson’s co-rapper, the song spins the narrative of a school board member fighting alone to bring meaningful change for DPS students. Unfortunately, everybody else is wasting time targeting Tay and standing in his way.
Anderson’s lyrics are quite something. The chorus repeats, “DPS. Slavin’ up in DPS.” Given Team Tay’s penchant for crying “racist” at every critic, the explicit connotation to slavery is unsurprising.
It is strange, though, how a young man can be elected to an at-large school board position at age 21, censured by his colleagues two years later for “behavior unbecoming a board member” and ultimately elevated to vice president two months later – yet somehow, he is still “slavin’ up in DPS.”
“I’m just chillin’ at the crib and makin’ policy,” Anderson raps. “They say they want some drastic changes here but all I see / Is folks not helping all our kids when they can hardly breathe.” Tay is the policymaker; everyone else is an impediment.
“And somehow I get all the blame, and that’s what bothers me. Spending 250K on ILG,” he continues. ILG refers to Investigations Law Group, the firm hired by the DPS board last spring to conduct its months-long, independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Anderson. His $250,000 cost presumably includes the cost of the investigation plus related external PR expenses.
ILG’s report concluded Anderson had multiple exchanges with underage schoolchildren that were inappropriate, flirtatious and coercive. It substantiated two instances of intimidation by Anderson toward witnesses during the investigation.
The song, however, dismisses the seriousness of these findings and the investigation itself. “They could have focused on some other stuff and not on me,” he raps. “Budget broke from all the illnesses that Covid brings. And that’s what made me grab the microphone and go insane!”
In his tweet publicizing the song, Anderson insisted it “is satire and we hope to make you laugh.” In a Facebook thread, he claimed “this was a joke to grab attention to various issues impacting DPS.” If you can find a single joke or laugh-line in the song, or the part where it focuses attention on “various issues impacting DPS,” please let me know. I’m stumped.
The problem with “Slavin’ Up in DPS” isn’t just that it’s a bad song rife with anger and vindictiveness. It’s not the fact that the song is void of musical talent and soulfulness, or that “slavin’ up” is nonsensical. Rather, this vain effort to appear relevant and creative embodies an unceasing failure by Anderson to take his position seriously and responsibly.
By using slavery as his metaphor, Anderson trivializes a heinous part of America’s past as a means of projecting his own victim status. He likewise trivializes his role on the board of Colorado’s largest school district by releasing a ridiculous rap about his personal problems in the district.
Importantly, since he took office in 2019, DPS has been reduced to The Tay Show.
Now we finally have a theme song.
As I wrote recently, “Anderson swiftly became Colorado’s public face for Black Lives Matter and the movement to defund police — not for ensuring ‘every child succeeds.’ He organized marches, successfully coerced the Stapleton neighborhood into changing its name and protested Denver police when they removed people from a homeless encampment (famously claiming they ‘pushed’ him). Leveraging his title, status and platforms, Anderson is always in the spotlight for incessantly pushing a political agenda irrelevant to educational improvement.”
Anderson, who’s party to more than one lawsuit, continues to act as though he’s done nothing wrong.
Recently, speaking about the 1,000 DPS students who marched to DPS headquarters in protest of Anderson back in September, Anderson equated them with the right-wing extremists who besieged the U.S. Capitol — and implied that school leaders permitted students to call for violence (which they didn’t).
The idea — “satire” or not — that Tay Anderson is somehow enslaved by or a victim of DPS is laughably absurd. He is an adult who persists in denying the harm he causes, projecting his failures onto others. At least, he’s supposed to be an adult.
In reality, there is zero evidence that Tay Anderson ever tries to be an adult. That’s the biggest problem: A self-centered, petulant child responsible for overseeing children is a disaster in progress.
“Slavin’ Up in DPS” merely accentuates this fact. In 2022, DPS parents must finally put their foot down. Anderson’s apologists and enablers on the board must be brought to account.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only