When most people vote in municipal elections, they aren’t asking for much. They just want a city council that ensures public safety, improves quality of life, patches up potholes and keeps city resources accessible. They trust council members to work collaboratively, not to squabble over petty differences or raving ideological agendas.
As an Aurora resident, I’m deeply encouraged by the results of this year’s citywide elections. After two years of turmoil and politicized nonsense — insanity perpetrated by radicals in the City Council ranks — Aurora is returning to the mean. That is, to a place of balance focusing on what local governance is really all about.
The Nov. 2 elections rebuked the radicalism that paralyzed city government and subsumed it into a state of division and hatred. Just weeks before Election Day, Councilman Juan Marcano embodied this when he insisted on maligning his colleagues like a child. Republicans, you see, are members of a “sadistic death cult.” As children often do, Marcano took everyone deeper into loony land.
He insisted at a city council meeting that the Republican Party — not Mao’s Chinese Communist Party or Hitler’s Nazi Party — “is the most dangerous organization that has ever existed on this planet.”
For Marcano to argue — during a council meeting — that his colleagues are party to a “sadistic death cult” is emblematic of just how unmoored from their constituents and untethered from reality the left-leaning majority had become. When your meetings descend into utter absurdity, it’s no wonder voters sent them to take City Council 101.
Marcano and council member Alison Coombs are Democratic Socialists of America. The only council members to wear a party pin, Marcano and Coombs proudly bear the socialist rose on their lapels — visually showcasing their extremism.
DSA promotes such ideas as government micromanagement of the economy and an overt attack on law enforcement. Even as crime rises in Aurora, Marcano and Coombs advocate the national “8 to Abolition” campaign, which includes defunding the police and removing them from schools.
Their incomprehensible policies don’t stop there. As with neighboring Denver, Aurora struggles mightily with the traumatic issues of homelessness and camping. When Mayor Mike Coffman proposed a reasonable and balanced camping ban in the spring, he spoke of the “public health, public safety challenges of these camps.”
He told me on KNUS radio in May, “I am getting a lot of complaints, whether they’re allegations or people have direct evidence of a crime associated with these encampments, and people wandering through their neighborhoods and concerns about that. And then, of course, just the trash and the filth associated with them.”
With his proposal, Coffman intended to balance the needs of residents who pay for their housing and expect safe, clean communities with the needs of campers and the homeless. While Aurora’s City Council didn’t approve the camping ban, Marcano and Coombs took their opposition even further. As alternatives, they proposed cockamamie ideas void of economic sense.
Marcano, who favors the failed “housing first” strategy, suggested city staff count the number of unused bedrooms in Aurora with the goal of addressing homelessness. All unused bedrooms in commercially owned apartments should be taxed, thus generating funds to provide free housing to the homeless and/or open places where the homeless could live at below-market rates. Somehow, Marcano reasoned, if we filled these unused bedrooms, we’d find there are more than enough rooms available to house everyone in Aurora who needs a place to live. That would fix homelessness!
Conflict-driven attitudes mixed with unrealistic “solutions” are a recipe for disaster. Aurora voters recognized this. Tired of a City Council frozen in contention and where nothing gets done, they voted accordingly.
In the at-large races, candidates Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek ran as a unified team. Together, they secured roughly 44% of the citywide vote to win both slots. Steve Sundberg — also on their slate — trounced his three Ward II competitors with nearly 48%.
While Jono Scott appears to have lost in Ward III, Ruben Medina’s margin of victory was razor-thin. Less than 150 votes shy, Scott vastly over-performed with Democrats in a district where Democrats hold a 4-1 advantage. He could have won every Republican and every unaffiliated vote and still lost.
Aurora’s City Council will have a 50-50 split between right and left. Fortunately, Coffman will cast tie-breaking votes, and at-large incumbent Angela Lawson often takes more moderate stances. (For example, she voted against the $15 minimum wage after intense small business pushback.) The radicals lost control. Fundamentally, the resounding results reflect a clamoring by Aurorans for local government to do what it’s supposed to do.
“I believe citizens want their elected officials, including council members, to be public servants, not partisan activists,” Zvonek told me. “This is true especially during city meetings.” Precisely.
They must listen to residents’ concerns from across the city. “It was clear that improving public safety is the top issue voters want the new City Council to focus on,” Zvonek said. “This includes cleaning up the homeless encampments and supporting our police officers so they can keep our families, neighborhoods, schools and businesses safe.”
Aurora is a fast-growing city with incredible opportunities ahead. We finally have a shot at an Aurora City Council which replaces pessimism and discord with optimism and collaboration. As a resident of this promising city, I’m finally hopeful.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.