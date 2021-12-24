Former President Donald J. Trump deserves tremendous kudos for the COVID-19 vaccines that hundreds of millions of Americans have received. Operation Warp Speed was an historic success at helping develop, produce and distribute vaccines in record time. Consequently, this Christmas is far better for most Americans than the last.
Yet for inexplicable reasons, some Trump supporters are starting to turn on him…over the COVID vaccine.
On Sunday night, Trump joined former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for the final stop on their “History Tour.” At one point, Trump was subjected to literal boos when he answered honestly that he got his COVID-19 vaccine booster. That’s almost unheard-of at a Trump event.
“Did you get the booster?” O’Reilly asked. “Yes,” Trump responded. “I got it too,” O’Reilly replied.
The boos hissed from a small cohort. “Don’t,” Trump repeated several times, waving off the “very tiny group over there.”
O’Reilly claims only about 100 of roughly 11,000 attendees booed them. However, after O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” Twitter account published the clip, questions swirled among anti-vax Trump supporters.
“How could Trump do this? Will his admission that he got the booster and his persistent plugging of Operation Warp Speed be his undoing? Why won’t he just stop talking about it?”
Don’t be absurd. I know many Trump voters — myself included, plus many family and friends — who are vaccinated. Fervently anti-vax Trump supporters may be vocal, but they represent the minority — even among unvaccinated Trump voters.
Furthermore, O’Reilly asked Trump a direct question. Trump gave a direct answer. He neither promoted the booster nor denounced the unvaccinated.
Truthfully, Trump has every reason to celebrate the unprecedented achievement of Operation Warp Speed. In July 2020 at Colorado Politics, I expressed serious doubts about the prospect for a COVID-19 vaccine. “There is no guarantee whatsoever” a vaccine would be developed “in the next couple years,” I wrote.
“(W)e still don’t have a vaccine for HIV 30-plus years after it was identified,” I added. “A vaccine for the dengue fever virus — isolated way back in 1943 — was only approved last year. SARS (2002) and MERS (2012) were both coronaviruses. We’re still waiting for their vaccines. In fact, the fastest vaccine we’ve gotten was for mumps. And that one still took four years.”
While my doubts seemed well-founded, Trump and American ingenuity proved them wrong.
“We got a vaccine done in less than nine months. It was supposed to take from five to 12 years,” Trump said. “Because of that vaccine, millions and millions of people — I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917. …This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now.”
Most who now suggest Trump should be penalized over vaccines have historically been among the 45th president’s most ardent advocates. They’ve often presumed status as arbiters of some pro-Trump purity test.
Talk about a curious time for Trump loyalists to question whether he’s “betrayed” them or this might “bring him down.” Vaccination rates and scientific evidence strongly bolster Trump’s position.
So far, nearly 242 million Americans have gotten at least one dose. That’s 73.2% — almost three quarters of Americans. Similarly, 4.3 million Coloradans (73.9%) have gotten Shot #1. More than 203 million Americans (61.6%) are fully vaccinated, including almost 3.8 million Coloradans (65.7%). Over 62 million Americans have even been boosted.
Notably, 84% of all COVID-related hospitalizations in Colorado are still unvaccinated. Critics point to the other 16% and say, “Aha! The vaccine doesn’t work.”
If the number of unvaccinated who’ve been hospitalized is nearly six times the number of vaccinated, that seems pretty effective.
According to a recent ABC News analysis of CDC data, unvaccinated individuals are five times more likely than vaccinated to test positive for COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die. From January through December 2021, a cumulative 0.08% of fully vaccinated Coloradans were hospitalized with COVID-19. Among 36 states reviewed, only 0.01% of fully vaccinated individuals have died of COVID-19.
The dichotomy between infection rates and serious illness is even more dramatic because omicron is more transmissible — including among vaccinated individuals who can still catch and spread COVID-19 — but also appears to have significantly milder symptoms among the vaccinated.
As I’ve argued throughout the pandemic, the key statistic isn’t how many people are infected with COVID-19; it’s the hospitalization and death rates.
As Gazette columnist Mike Rosen wrote Wednesday, “The very low risk to your health of taking the vaccine is overwhelmed by the much greater risk of contracting the virus, of getting seriously ill, or dying from COVID or co-morbidities if you don’t take the vaccine.”
The facts and data are clear: Rosen is right.
Regardless, unvaccinated individuals regularly talk about “bodily autonomy.” Both Trump and I agree that government shouldn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Adults and parents should make their own decisions for themselves and their families.
Yet somehow, when Trump reveals he’s been boosted, his bodily autonomy doesn’t matter. Somehow, when Trump touts his administration’s historic success at enabling hundreds of millions of Americans to get vaccinated, he draws criticism.
I don’t understand that Grinchy attitude. This Christmas, I’m grateful for Donald Trump and his Operation Warp Speed.
