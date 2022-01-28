Here’s a quick history lesson: The original purpose of public education was to ensure civic literacy so Americans could remain a self-governing people.
“Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives,” cautioned President James Madison, Father of the Constitution.
Unfortunately, public K-12 education has forgotten this mission. From state standards to classroom instruction, identity politics and ideological agendas are sweeping Colorado’s schools. Rather than focusing on foundations of history and government, this politically charged approach will have lasting repercussions.
For eight years, I led Liberty Day Institute, a national, educational nonprofit that worked in public schools. We provided educators teaching materials, classroom resources and guest speakers to help effectively introduce elementary students to the U.S. Constitution and American government.
In 24 years, LDI distributed Constitution booklets, flashcards and other materials to millions. I personally loved speaking to dozens of fifth-grade classes about the three branches of government, how a bill becomes a law, individual rights and more. (Search “Liberty Day – Are You Smarter than a Founding Father?” on YouTube. Brace for period costumes!)
For years, there simply haven’t been many reliable — and affordable/free — resources available to teachers, so LDI stressed keeping politics and partisanship out: “No opinions. No interpretations. Just the facts.”
“Teachers frequently reiterated (to me) how much the social studies were on the back burner,” I wrote for Colorado Politics in 2020. “I noticed a downward trend over the years in time spent, to the point where many fifth-grade teachers were lucky to spend a couple hours a week on American government.”
Experience, research and conversations with teachers taught me a big reason is standardized tests. Although Colorado’s standards establish fifth grade as students’ first exposure to American government, civics is generally absent from standardized tests.
The same goes for other social studies, including history and economics. Math, science, reading, writing — all crucial subjects — dominate classroom time and statewide tests. School districts provide scant classroom resources for social studies, frequently leaving educators to seek materials and innovate themselves.
Additionally, most elementary school teachers are generalists teaching multiple subjects. Few are social studies specialists. Education schools in colleges and universities underemphasize social studies, leaving many graduates less prepared in that subject.
Consequently, we have a trifecta of limited class time, inadequate classroom resources and teachers who often aren’t well-versed in social studies. Countless surveys and studies reveal Americans’ poor civic and historical literacy. So, why are the Colorado Department of Education and school districts accentuating ideology over fundamentals?
In December, I analyzed the identity politics subsuming CDE’s proposed PreK-12 social studies standards, which set big-picture guidelines for public schools. From there, individual districts, schools and teachers build out curricula and lessons. Tragically, the new standards are replete with ideological agendas and identity politics — especially the elementary level. Three dozen times, the standards reference six particular identity groups: “African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.”
One First-Grade standard asks how these six groups are “different from and similar to one another.” Why must we ask 6-year-olds to divide others into narrow, predetermined, stereotyped identity groups?
Denver Public Schools is at the ideological epicenter. Last May, journalist Angela Ramirez reported, “Slides released from (an educator) workshop revealed that DPS claims it has been guilty of perpetrating ‘institutional racism,’ and that Black Lives Matter political doctrine will be deployed as a solution.” They “commit to Black Lives Matter” and promise to “engage in equity based revisions to our core curricula.”
This ideology is exemplified at Denver’s Centennial Elementary School, home of the unconstitutional “Families of Color Playground Night” I discussed recently. Next week, they will host a “Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action.” A school flier touts how their kindergartners and first graders will participate.
Among the listed “BLM Guiding Principles” are a commitment to “the disruption of western nuclear family dynamics” and a racial concept called “Unapologetically Black.” They are “Transgender Affirming” and strive to be “free from patriarchal practices.”
This is not “age-appropriate curricula” for kindergarten. Rather, it embodies the ideological catch-all, “critical race theory.”
Certainly, schools must teach students about the evils of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation, and the historic push for justice and equality in America. Last week, I reflected on my 2011 college radio interview with Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest of the Little Rock Nine. I first learned about their incredible struggle in fifth grade. With Black History Month in February, we certainly ought to highlight such significant historical events!
However, we must not let Colorado’s PreK-12 standards and district curriculum become subsumed in politics and ideology — things like “equity” and BLM “Guiding Principles.” Doing so exacerbates a preexisting crisis in K-12 social studies by diverting precious classroom time to ideological agendas.
Fortunately, Coloradans can still offer public comment to CDE on the revised social studies standards until Feb. 1. School board meetings happen regularly. Concerned parents must make their voices heard. (Of course, intimidation and abusive behavior — such as a recent, intolerable incident at Centennial Elementary — are never acceptable ways to protest.)
Bottom line: When it comes to social studies, check politics at the schoolhouse door. It’s time we get back to basics. James Madison is counting on us.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a web show and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.