In September, the Denver Public Schools Board censured member Tay Anderson for “behavior unbecoming of a board member.” Two months later, this past Tuesday, Anderson’s colleagues — with three new members freshly sworn in — made him vice president.
Let that sink in. Denver’s school board elected a vice president who its own district investigation recently found flirted with underage schoolchildren and solicited dates. Even more, Anderson persistently and at times abusively attempted to coerce children into an encounter.
“He made me feel extremely uncomfortable and scared to go places in the case I would see him,” one girl told investigators.
Alas, the DPS board doesn’t care. By secret ballot, they elevated Anderson to the #2 leadership post. The board signaled its OK for Anderson to make inappropriate advances toward underage students and intimidate witnesses during an investigation (also substantiated in DPS’ report). Indeed, he was rewarded with a big-time leadership position.
Interestingly, Anderson at one point was going to run for board president after now-deposed president Carrie Olson recruited newcomer Sochi Gaytán to run for vice president against Anderson. After last-minute negotiations, Anderson finally decided to let Gaytán vie for president. She defeated Olson, who then contested Anderson for vice president in a last-ditch effort.
Her months of fence-walking and attempts to placate Anderson — and ultimately, an attempt to thwart him — had backfired spectacularly. Olson lost.
Newcomers Michelle Quattlebaum and Scott Esserman — who paid Anderson $6,000 to manage his campaign’s social media — won secretary and treasurer, respectively.
While the board politicked, students and teachers were suffering. Educators are being put through the wringer. DPS reports one-third the usual number of substitutes are available this year. Student achievement is cratering. Among DPS students who took this year’s CMAS test, only 22% and 36% scored at or above grade level in math and literacy.
Board leadership in Anderson’s self-described “new era” for DPS campaigned to “provide moral and financial support needed by our teachers” (Gaytán), ensure “access to a high-quality education” (Esserman) and guarantee “(e)very student (feels) safe and welcomed” (Quattlebaum).
Anderson added Wednesday, “The school board that was often consumed by drama and adult politics is the School Board of the past.” Says the man who has been THE epicenter for unyielding drama and (high-school-style) politics.
Since Anderson took office in 2019, DPS has been reduced to The Tay Show. Although he proudly touts an “8-0 record” of not-so-achievements (removing school resource officers from high school campuses, enabling his fellow board leaders to get paid), Anderson’s antics have forced countless students devastatingly behind.
Anderson swiftly became Colorado’s public face for Black Lives Matter and the movement to defund police — not for ensuring “every child succeeds.” He organized marches, successfully coerced the Stapleton neighborhood into changing its name and protested Denver police when they removed people from a homeless encampment (famously claiming they “pushed” him). Leveraging his title, status and platforms, Anderson is always in the spotlight for incessantly pushing a political agenda irrelevant to educational improvement.
Anderson has targeted parents who testified at board meetings and intimidated students who challenged him. He was the subject of the aforementioned DPS investigation — costing $190,000 — and the first censure in district history. Now he’s immersed in multiple lawsuits.
How is the DPS board so utterly tone-deaf that they would make Director Distraction their vice president?
Recall Sept. 20, when more than 1,000 students walked out of several DPS high schools to protest Anderson and marched on district headquarters. On the “Brother Jeff Show” Wednesday, Anderson smeared his own students and the employees who empowered their voices.
“There were leaders within DPS that stood behind the protest saying that, ‘It’s student voice, and we support student voice.’ I support student voice. I support people’s right to protest,” Anderson said. “The last time I’ve seen something like that, where people were chanting and calling for the death or trying to injure politicians or leaders within their communities because of a difference, or because they were misinformed via social media, was on Jan. 6.”
Anderson made a name for himself as a teen activist. Yet when 1,000 teen students use Tay tactics to protest Tay himself, he equates them with right-wing extremists who sieged the U.S. Capitol. Unbelievable.
It’s profoundly disturbing and dangerously chilling for a school board vice president to denounce and malign students who criticize or opposes him — and the Black and brown students he’s always claimed to represent, no less.
The basic support school principals showed for students meant everything to them.
Staff did the right thing.
It’s outrageous that Anderson would threaten school leaders by implying they permitted students to call for violence.
If this is the kind of intimidation Anderson perpetrated on his first day as vice president, what’s next? The complicit DPS board is off to another feckless start. Tragically, unless parents rise up, it’s likely all downhill from here.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.