What do you call it when a powerful politician threatens to sue a teenage political activist for exercising her right to free speech?
Answer: The latest act of intimidation by Tay Anderson, Denver Public Schools board member.
Jeeva Senthilnathan is a 19-year-old Indian American woman studying mechanical engineering, a past candidate for Parker Town Council, and a committed progressive activist. On Oct. 23, she streamed a Facebook Live video entitled “The Truth About Tay Anderson.”
Senthilnathan alleged harassment and sexual assault of female activists by Anderson, criticized his actions in the 2021 DPS school board elections, and presented a rousing character critique. (Anderson is “toxic, egoistic, and arrogant.” He is “manipulative” and “consumed by his image” as one of his movement’s youngest elected leaders.)
In response to a Facebook video made by a teenage activist — with a fraction of Anderson’s following — Anderson’s attorney, Issa Israel, sent Senthilnathan a “cease and desist” letter dated Oct. 24.
Israel writes that “Director Anderson” hired his firm “to respond to a group of detractors who have used false allegations of sexual assault to damage his reputation and attempt to destroy him personally and professionally.”
“If you do not cease and desist all defamatory statements concerning Mr. Anderson, a defamation of character lawsuit will be commenced against you immediately,” Israel demands. He gave Senthilnathan two days to “cease and desist from making further factually untrue statements about Dir. Anderson” and issue a public apology via social media.
They might sue Senthilnathan regardless, Israel writes, but “failure to comply will guarantee” a lawsuit. In short: Shut up, apologize, and maybe we’ll be nice.
To her credit, Senthilnathan isn’t backing down. “Tay is doing his favorite thing, which is bullying young women,” she wrote on Facebook. “I will not apologize for calling out bullies.”
Her attorney, Ruchi Kapoor, exposes Anderson’s legal threat as frivolous. In an Oct. 26 letter addressed to Anderson, Kapoor responds that his threatened lawsuit “is not only meritless if filed, but it seems that its aim is to chill free speech by a citizen through abuse of judicial process.”
“Because you remain a publicly elected official, despite the school board’s vote to censure you in September 2021, the burden remains on you to prove actual damages resulting from Ms. Senthilnathan’s statements,” she adds. “Your letter demonstrates that no such damages occurred and no proof has been offered of the actual damages you have suffered.”
Kapoor accurately notes that Senthilnathan’s claims in the Oct. 23 video are “very intricately related to the upcoming election and current candidates” for DPS school board. “In fact, much of the video time is spent discussing your actions as they relate to the upcoming election and how that involvement was impacted by the uninvestigated allegations of sexual harassment.”
“(Y)our threat of a lawsuit is meant to chill her constitutional right to free speech by making public statements about her political disagreements with you,” she writes. Bravo.
One has to wonder if other critics and accusers have received similar letters from Tay Anderson. Perhaps they backed down afterward. It’s inspiring that Senthilnathan is standing her ground.
We know Anderson has a penchant for intimidating female teens with far less power and privilege than him. As DPS’s investigation report laid out, Anderson exchanged “flirtatious” messages with minors while a candidate for and a member of the DPS board. Anderson once “began to pursue (a 17-year-old) for dates,” including “stargazing or a sleepover at his place with him.”
“He made me feel extremely uncomfortable and scared to go places in the case I would see him,” she told investigators. At one point, after the teen rejected Anderson’s advances, he snapped: “You’re such a pussy. Just come.”
The report substantiated two instances where Anderson intimidated witnesses while the investigation was ongoing. It also states that “nineteen witnesses said that they either expect, or are simply afraid of, retaliation from Director Anderson for participating in the investigation. They based these fears on some historical episodes they described as him going after opponents in a retaliatory manner, some behaviors during the investigation and the behavior of his supporters.”
One such “supporter” was almost certainly Hashim Coates, Anderson’s close ally, mentor, and paid political operative. Both Anderson and Coates were paid a combined $20,000-plus to work the campaign of Scott Esserman, who recently won his election for DPS school board. In 2017, Coates was arrested and pleaded guilty to prohibited use of a weapon after having sex with a prostitute and firing a gun into a car carrying the prostitute and three others.
Throughout this summer, Coates viciously defended Anderson. In June, he launched several personal attacks on an 18-year-old DPS graduate who led a protest against Anderson and DPS. Coates publicly compared her to the Columbine High School murderers and labeled her “the lil lying ass racist.” On her personal Facebook page, Coates threatened a lawsuit: “I and director Auontai Anderson wait for an apology and we’ll see you in court,” tagging Anderson.
Even in the face of flagrant threats and blatant intimidation executed by Tay Anderson and his unethical associates, Jeeva Senthilnathan is courageously using social media to call out a pernicious pattern of abuse of young women. The question is whether Esserman and the DPS board — tasked with their students’ wellbeing — and the public will tolerate it any longer.
