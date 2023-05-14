Because some of us have been witnesses to past wars and bloodshed, the tragedy of a faraway armed struggle in Sudan reverberates in our minds and hearts. Since Sudan became independent from Britain in 1956, repeated convulsive conflicts have taken place, each producing mass casualties and rivers of refugees. A few people lucky enough to escape with their lives and to end up in refugee camps in Kenya were chosen by the UN Refugee Agency to come to Colorado and elsewhere in America, where a number of organizations and individuals have repeatedly assisted and taken care of wave after wave of refugees from Sudan’s various conflicts. The same is about to occur as the current iteration of Sudan’s curse of violence unfolds.

Though a late comer to the effort, I have been a member of a group of Coloradans who have joined hands to resettle South Sudanese here. The Lost Boys of Sudan were resettled in Boulder and Denver in the 1980s, and later in the 1990s the Lost Girls.

Despite their great suffering from long years of escaping human cruelty, in general, Sudanese refugees settled here quite well. That said, it’s impossible for us to either imagine the suffering these people endured, or conjure the pain they concealed and the nightmares that inhabited their nights. A few young men got into trouble in the manner that young men have a propensity to do. Some received psychotherapy, but that too was episodic.

Though they found themselves living in a clearly better world, a world with its own sets of dangers, unknown risks, unfamiliar values and customs. One of the Lost Girls suffered extensive burns and ended up in the ICU for several weeks after she was burnt cooking with an unfamiliar gas stove. There were other incidents and accidents, but they were a small price to pay for the kindness and care of the community around them.

The people I got a chance to work with on different Sudanese crises and who also became my friends, included Rabbi Deborah Bronstein of Boulder’s Har Hashem Congregation, Anita Sanborn of the Colorado Episcopal Foundation, Roz Duman of the Colorado Coalition Against Genocide, and a number of African American church groups. Pastor Heidi McGiness of Christian Solidarity Outreach travelled to North Sudan where she “bought and freed” Black Sudanese slaves. We even considered setting up emergency medical care in Juba, South Sudan with Project CURE’s Douglas Jackson.

The current fighting in Sudan is different from the civil wars that forced so many Black Sudanese to flee from their homes in South Sudan and later from Darfur. Two Arab generals who had been partners in the past civil wars against the rebellious Blacks are now fighting for supremacy over all Sudan; they can’t countenance a civilian-led government. They temporarily feigned a democratic renaissance in a tenuous army-civilian government arrangement. It came to an abrupt end after the generals reneged on power transfer to civilian rule. As we see now, it was always all a ruse.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The two men, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, jointly overthrew Omar Al Bashir who had ruled Sudan for 30 years. They were part of the seemingly endless Sudanese civil wars, that resulted in rivers of Black refugees escaping Arab guns and genocide.

General Dagalo, a Darfurian, is notorious for leading the paramilitary group known as the Janjaweed, a vicious group of fighters famous for rape, setting villages alight at night with the resultant killings of over 300,000 Black Darfurians and displacing more than 2 million.

They are homeless, and now live on a patch of desert between Chad and Darfur.

It is worth noting that the refugees we in Colorado and other American states have seen over the years were all “Black” people. The Arab North Sudan never experienced any civil wars’ violence. Protected by successive military governments, they prospered. One can safely say that they rested ensconced in the comforts of an Arab ethnic cocoon watching Black South Sudanese and later, Black Darfurians suffer the Arab whip, sword and gun.

That Khartoum is being violently destroyed, that its denizens are now fleeing the violence, beset with hunger, lack of medical care and sustenance, is tragic. All human beings deserve our empathy, including those who watched their neighbors violated. This, in many ways, proves that if you live with a tiger, you never know if and when he will turn on you.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.