In the recent primary elections I watched several candidates who stood for the U.S. Congress and the Colorado state legislature with particular interest. I point them out, out of the many from across the state, because two are of African descent, and the third is a first-generation Arab American whose parents were Palestinian refugees. One came to the U.S. as a child and refugee from a civil war ravaged Liberia. They are special to me because they are like the child who a teacher least expects to raise their hand in the class. I write this on the 4th of July as I take stock of what “my America is,” and to appreciate them because they have traveled the same road I have, and see America with an immigrant’s eyes.
Two women and a man. The women — Iman Jodeh and Naquetta Ricks — both were elected to the state legislature in 2019 and have distinguished themselves with their dedication, diligence and intelligence. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is a first-generation African-American legislator whose work representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District has been nothing short of stellar.
As an immigrant to this country I celebrate them for their ambition — to want to run for office, and actually doing it. They serve native-born Americans as well as the immigrant community that is more often regarded with a jaundiced eye by a large segment of Americans. I believe they prove that immigrants are not Trump’s “drug dealers, criminals, rapists.” Like a preponderant majority of refugees and immigrants to the U.S., they make America a wealthier, healthier and better place to live.
Like most immigrants, these legislators came to this country to escape political unrest, violence and trauma, famine and war, to seek a safer home and a better life. They are the new generation of immigrants who serve to contribute to this nation — to make it a more whole, a more perfect union.
They represent constituencies, that include small-business owners, schoolteachers, bus drivers, retirees — an agglomeration of who America is. They are elected by a community of Americans of all races. They each distinguish themselves with their own unique abilities and interests. That said, they also appreciate the unique immigrant societies’ difficulties, which includes dealing with law enforcement; difficulties in health-care access; education in poor neighborhoods — with children in ESL programs, or teachers who may not be as tolerant; shelter issues and the matter of homelessness, and avoiding the lure for immigrant children to join gangs. Long is the parade of legislation each has put forth. Suffice to say, Neguse has been involved in over 40 bills that were actually signed into law. He also distinguished himself during the impeachment hearings of our former president. As an African immigrant, I am particularly proud of his effort and his drive.
It is not easy to say what is the most important thing they all bring to our quotidian discussion — in this so terribly divided nation, at this very dangerous time. Perhaps it is merely the fact that they are there and I get a chance to talk about them. Or perhaps that they all are setting examples for other young people, members of the immigrant and all-American minority communities, about what is possible in America.
It takes a few generations for most immigrant communities to be absorbed into the fabric of American society. Until that happens the immigrant community continues to exist at the mercy of its own ignorance and the prejudice of the greater American society. The-go-between, people who serve to represent and to speak for the immigrant are represented by the folks I am writing about. They interact and work together with other representatives from minority communities to fashion common legislation that serves everyone.
In the end, I hope the three people I highlight here will continue their work after the November elections. For now, it’s my wish to shine a light on them for placing our immigrant community on the legislative map. They show in many ways that America is still a country of the possible and the report of her death are greatly exaggerated.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”