Man, it is believed, has dominion over all creatures on earth. To me, this is an outlandish presumption; one that has led man to do much destructive harm to his environment and the places where he lives. I am here thinking of my old home close to Mouth Kenya, and also the wooded Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I am now an American, a citizen of Colorado.
Let me start at the beginning. I was born and raised in Kenya on the slopes of Mount Kenya. As a little boy, I used to go to bed mortally afraid of the animals that marauded the land we lived on at night. The evidence of their nocturnal presence was their footprints on the wet ground outside our huts. My grandmother assured me that the footprints were of our neighbors, who likely meant us no harm. I didn’t believe her. I couldn’t see myself staring down a lion or a leopard.
But there was harm done. It was done by elephants who overran the small plots of land where we planted maize, bananas, beans, and other subsistence crops. We were angry and often groups of men went out to chase the elephants and other animals. What eventually did the trick of ridding the forested land of these wild animals was clearing it all and converting the forest that had been their abode into our farms and homes.
Sadly, the result is, most of the animal population has been decimated; the land is perched, and the rivers are drying up. It is a lesson the Kikuyu didn’t learn soon enough — that there is a definite relationship between the different occupants of the forest, mountain, river and land. A nuanced balance, developed over time, if you wish. It is a long unending American story, too. Men, pioneers with guns, chased and wiped out bison herds, and other animals they deemed were their enemies. Which is interesting because the Native Indian who had lived on these lands for millennia had found a way to coexist with the herds of bison, packs of wolves, and other animals that the white colonialist opted to wipe out. It is a story that has been well documented — the story of the animals we decimated, by destroying their habitats as we cut down forests, build mountain towns and homes.
Recent attempts to repopulate the wolf population in the Mountain West seemed to have gone well. But of late, farmers and ranchers have raised their opposition.
I absolutely empathize with them. But after my empathy I tell them: remember that these lands you now claim for yourselves were lands where wolves and other mammals and animals lived and roamed for millennia.
In some way I suppose I am asking the good folks who are paid visits by bears looking for food to be patient with their four-legged neighbors. The jogger confronted by a mountain lion must remember this is “lion country.” We all came from elsewhere faraway and may look strange to them. Perhaps we should be prepared that we might provoke them into attacking us.
I began writing this to exhort everyone to conserve what they have and to tend to our animal neighbors with greater care. My folly and the folly of the many like me who dispense opinions is that we imagine the greater population does not take into account all that we think and write about. We imagine they are obtuse, which they are not. They know the cost of their actions. They can see the fires consuming the forests and their homes. They see a Salt Lake in Utah that is dying, a death that has resulted from rapid population growth of Salt Lake City and climate change. If we knew the drying of the lake would create a bowl of toxic dust that could poison the air around Salt Lake City, why didn’t we do something about it? Where is our knowledge and where is our wisdom?
So, why write about it? Why repeat it? I think perhaps it is because repetition is essential to our learning process. It seems we learn by hearing things a million times. We must never tire of repeating these lessons that we see as essential for the survival of the living world on earth. And maybe, just maybe, our eyes will open to the imminent danger that confronts every living creature on planet earth.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”