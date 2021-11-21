Have you thought lately about a job change? It seems like many have. Well, maybe not a job change, but it sure seems like many are leaving their current jobs. A recent report showed that the rate of people quitting their jobs has gone up significantly over the past year, both nationally and here in the West. If you don’t like your current job, this would be good news for you. With regard to labor, right now it’s a seller’s market. If you’re a student, however, this could spell trouble. It is, at least for you, a roll of the dice.
One of the most important factors in a young person’s education is the experience level of their teacher. I don’t know that I could overstate how important this is: I would put having year after year of experienced teachers at or near the top of the list of things that determine how well a child learns.
Everyone, in every grade, no matter where they start, makes a marked improvement when under the care of a teacher who knows what they’re doing. I’m convinced that this is part of the reason why people beat the drum about teacher pay so hard. The logic goes that if you pay teachers more, you’ll draw better candidates, and you’ll also keep the good ones around. Well, that and good, old-fashioned “who doesn’t want more money-ism.” If you gave me a bullhorn and a receptive crowd, I’d be happy to shout about how I need more money to the rafters too.
The reality behind things is a little more subtle than we often hear, however. Pause for a second and ask yourself: If you’re one of the group who isn’t quitting right now, why are you staying in your current job? Is it just salary? If it isn’t just money for you, it’s natural to conclude that this isn’t the case for others either. Prior to my current job, I worked at a little private school in Denver. I don’t know if you knew this — I didn’t — but private schools pay less than public, a fair bit less in fact. I didn’t stay there for 11 years because of my salary, however. I stayed because I felt respected. I stayed because I’d earned seniority that allowed me my choice of assignments. I stayed because I’d earned a reputation among my colleagues and among the families that sent their kids there (it was a joy to teach siblings and cousins of former students; I was thinking I might stay long enough to teach the child of a former student but that wasn’t in the cards). I have stayed in the profession since leaving that school because of the long blocks of time off that allow me to pursue my other interests. In short, both at my former and current jobs, I have ample compensation outside of the number that appears on my W-2. As long as I have money enough to be comfortable, I feel no need to change schools or change fields.
Another recent study looked into the question of teacher pay and turnover. Overall, we’re doing pretty well here in Colorado. Even through the middle of the pandemic, teacher turnover here in Colorado was a fraction of the total state turnover and less than the national “Educational Services” category. And while there does appear to be a correlation between the teacher turnover rate and average teacher salary in a district, it’s not a hugely strong one. When surveyed, 67.4% of teachers themselves ranked the school’s staff and/or leadership as the leading factor in whether they would stay. Only 12.8% said salary was the leading factor. Again, people (and yes, despite what you remember from middle school math, teachers are indeed people) value other things besides just money about their jobs.
So, increasing teacher salaries may not necessarily be a magic bullet for teacher recruitment or retention. Return to my caveat above, however, because there is one exception. When someone doesn’t have enough income to be comfortable they will change jobs. This is especially true in rural areas and in low-income urban districts. There are many young teachers in rural areas who grew up in the area and would love to stay. The low salaries for new teachers there tends to drive them out — either of the area or out of teaching. I have less direct experience, but I would imagine the same would happen in urban schools. There are many people who are committed to and enjoy teaching in urban areas, but can’t make enough to live comfortably there. The result of either is a revolving door of inexperienced teachers and less learning.
If we’re going to put more of our precious tax dollars into education, we should do it in a more judicious way than just ladling it out everywhere to everyone. Doing that will certainly make teachers somewhat happier, but I doubt it will lead to a meaningful increase in retention and student learning.
Money should go to rural and low-income urban schools to hire experienced teachers and retain those that show promise. As for the other part of the retention puzzle, you aren’t going to buy your way out of that.
Unfortunately, life’s not that simple and writing a check won’t do it.
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He runs the Colorado Accountability Project on Facebook and lives for what Richard P. Feynman called “the pleasure of finding things out.”