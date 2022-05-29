As the 1 million souls-lost-to-the-pandemic-in-America mark passed, many of us made mental notes and moved on with our daily chores. In other words, no gut-wrenching, tear-filled dirges to accompany such a profound national loss. These deaths didn’t seem to touch us as profoundly, because they died anonymously in ICUs accompanied through death’s portal by PPP-clad hospital personnel.
The lost million were someone’s brother, sister, mother or father, or son or daughter. They are missed and mourned by many. As for me, as I turn my gaze down the long corridor of my life in Colorado, I see people and places that came and went, leaving a mark on my life.
Recently I wrote about my friendship with the late Gov. Dick Lamm, a friendship ignited by a column I wrote in the Denver Post. In fact, it was Sue O’Brien, the Post’s editor, who gave me the opportunity to write for her. She and I first met for breakfast at Racines Restaurant when I pitched to write for her. She had read and liked a few of my Rocky Mountain News columns.
In publishing my columns, she gave me an entry into the business of opinion writing.
Although she died in August 2003 from cancer, I still remember and think of and miss her. I can unabashedly say, I love her. Luckily for me, Bob Ewegen, her successor, made my columns a more regular feature. I am indebted to them both.
Our breakfast was at the iconic Racines Restaurant, on Speer and 8th Avenue, where Denver’s who’s who met. Many Denver Health workers met there and I had the good luck of meeting some medical colleagues there. But change is logical for all cities. The old Racines closed, and a new one opened at Sherman and 7th.
Reborn, the new Racines was a more modern, airy place, with open spaces — having jettisoned the coziness of its older former self. Denver Health personnel, TV station workers mingled with ordinary folks like me. When friends and colleagues met, we were always reminded that something of the old Racines was still missing. Maybe it was the air and appearance that time and advancing age etch on a place? Or, maybe the younger clientele in the new place?
Like many establishments, Racines succumbed to the pandemic’s weight. We all miss it terribly.
It’s this second of Racines’ deaths that has awakened memory of loss of others in me. Strings Restaurant’s closure preceded Racine’s by a decade or so. But it occupies a special chamber designated: “what I’ve lost,” in my brain. Strings, owned by Noel Cunningham, the ebullient, ever effervescent Irishman, was a place where philanthropic-minded people met. Some formed the basis of a few of my Post columns on how local philanthropy affects faraway places in Africa and the world. Noel’s Foundation supported an Ethiopian nonprofit running a school, a hospital and a community center. And a clinic in Addis Ababa for children suffering from Pott’s disease — spinal TB.
Many underwent orthopedic surgery to correct spinal malformations. He occasionally opened his doors to nonprofit groups working in Africa to meet and help each other’s efforts. He became my good friend.
It is difficult to imagine how someone with so much to give; someone loved by so many; someone whose actions on this earth are almost saintly, can extinguish their life?
But Noel, someone said, committed suicide, “Just when we were ready to canonize him” — said to lend some levity to the tragedy. His funeral at St. John’s Cathedral was attended by thousands.
Change is part of life, and death where we will all meet. I celebrate change for better; but lament the closure of places my friends and I deemed fountains of joy and bon homie.
The two people I talk about above are only two individuals who crossed my life’s path and made a difference in it. I am fortunate to have known the two candles in the wind.
Still, the living continue to make profound changes in my life. They deserve, and I am sending out, a shout out to them.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”