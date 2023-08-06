In watching the news, reading articles on the internet, listening to certain pundits, or even hearing some of our state legislators speak at our own Colorado State Capitol, you might get the impression that those in our state and Americans in general are selfish people who care little about others. In fact it’s become good sport periodically to highlight a particular “ugly American” who has exercised exceptional greed and been uncaring toward others. While that person may deserve that treatment, it provides a perception to some, especially those in other nations, that many Americans are like this.

According to a survey by Pew Research several years ago, a majority of the public in Europe view Americans as being selfish and greedy. Many of these countries are the same ones who received aid and assistance from the U.S. in rebuilding their countries after World War II and also received other aid since. The idea that Europeans may view us as being greedy and selfish though should be hardly surprising when that same survey found that 57% of our own citizens agreed with the view that Americans are selfish and greedy.

While many outside of our country as well as within the U.S. may view us as being selfish, the facts don’t bear this out. In fact, that idea couldn’t be further from the truth. According to the World Giving Index by the Charities Aid Foundation, America was by far the world’s most generous country over the last decade.

In 2021, Americans gave $484.85 billion to charity. That is about 2% of the nation’s GDP, which is a far greater rate than other developed countries. That amount actually exceeds the entire GDP of more than half of the countries in Europe.

What may be more impressive about the annual amount contributed to charity by Americans was that over 80% of those contributions came from individual donors. Six out of 10 households contribute to a charity annually with the average annual donation being over $700. The fact that many of the donations to charity come from households with moderate incomes further distinguishes Americans from Europeans . On a per-capita basis, Americans donate around seven times more than Europeans.

Coloradans are even more generous than others in our country. We rank eighth among states in charitable giving. The depth of our citizens’ generosity may best be seen on Colorado Gives Day, which is an annual day to celebrate and support many nonprofits in our state. In 2022, Colorado Gives Day occurred on Dec. 6. Over a 24-hour period, more than 100,000 Coloradans donated over $53 million to 3,300 nonprofit organizations. That amount is a 560% increase over 2010, when Colorado Gives Day started.

Americans and Coloradans are not only generous with their money but with their time. Compared to most other countries, more Americans volunteer time to aid charitable causes than those in other developed countries. A recent study found 42% of Americans volunteer time during the year to support various benevolent programs and groups. Further, Americans contribute much more in other ways such as donating blood and even organs for transplants to help others.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

One might wonder how many lives have been saved or improved by the research and other efforts funded by charitable contributions by Americans to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association, Saint Jude’s Hospital, the AIDS Foundation and hundreds of other medical charities. The beneficiaries of this research are not only those in our country but others throughout the world who may be afflicted with those same medical conditions.

The concept of Americans perceiving themselves as being worse people than we are has, unfortunately, become commonplace. We tend to be more critical of our nation and people while at the same time believing that those in other developed countries are much better and more selfless people. The reality is far different and borne out every day in our country.

We tend to forget that when disaster strikes almost anywhere in the world, the first nation to offer support and help is the U.S. Almost overnight, our government as well as charity groups within our country mobilize and begin delivering aid. The U.S. begins to provide food, clothing, medical, logistics and financial support usually by the next day. When we turn on the evening news we see the U.S. military unloading supplies and rendering assistance while other U.S. aid groups are not far behind.

Can we as a people do better to help those less fortunate or those where disaster, disease, or other misfortunes have visited?

The answer is yes. At the same time though let us be thankful and give credit to our fellow citizens who step forward to contribute their time and money to support so many worthy causes year in and year out.

Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents over 600 companies directly involved in, and affiliated with trucking in Colorado.