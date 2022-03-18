Is it ever acceptable for a government official to penalize free speech simply because it is “problematic,” especially at the expense of empowering a single individual?
It is a tale as old as government: Dissenters, skeptics or political opponents are censored, silenced or even imprisoned by those in charge. The powerful may claim – and at times even sincerely believe – that shutting down such expressions is necessary for the greater good.
That is one of several questions now before the state legislature as they consider SB22-153, a bill “concerning increasing internal election security measures.” The legislation, introduced by Senate President Steve Fenberg and heralded by Secretary of State Jena Griswold – both Democrats – is ostensibly designed to address concerns over “insider threats” to Colorado’s elections.
Thus, the bill is undoubtedly a reaction to the saga of Tina Peters, Mesa County’s clerk and recorder and a candidate in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Last week, Republican District Attorney Dan Rubenstein unsealed a grand jury indictment of Peters and her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisely. The indictment includes 10 counts against Peters (seven felonies, three misdemeanors) and stems from an ongoing investigation into an alleged May 2021 election security breach in Mesa.
As I detailed extensively before, “the allegations in this case are shocking. This seems like an elaborate identity theft scheme orchestrated by a county clerk to secure an access badge for a non-employee under false pretenses.” Additionally, Peters regularly presents misleading and deceptive information and detailed “forensic reports” falsely suggesting that the 2020 presidential election could have been “stolen.”
With Peters’ allegedly illegal acts plainly in mind, SB153 essentially criminalizes speech by election officials. It forbids an election official from “promoting misinformation or disinformation related to the administration of elections,” which is deemed to be “act(ing) recklessly when the person acts in conscious disregard of the truth or falsity of the statement made, published, broadcasted, or circulated.” If a judge backs the secretary, the clerk may be removed as the designated election official.
As written, the secretary of state unilaterally determines which speech is “free” based on which individuals meet this standard. Why empower one official to serve as arbiter of truth, vested with the power to throw others into court – especially separately and independently elected officials – for violating such subjective, potentially partisan declarations?
“Without Freedom of Thought, there can be no such thing as Wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without Freedom of Speech,” wrote 16-year-old Ben Franklin’s alter ego, Silence Dogood, in July 1722. “(A)nd in those wretched countries where a man cannot call his tongue his own, he can scarce call anything his own. Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech; a thing terrible to public traitors.”
The provision presents a perilous problem. As I wrote last year, “When such censorship happens – and elites campaign for even more – those with a conspiratorial mindset find their conspiracies reinforced, not meaningfully challenged.”
Even before the bill is passed, it’s already making things worse by further stoking the conspiracy fire. For what? Such an affront to the First Amendment is not worth any perceived gains.
In fact, there are numerous instances of Jena Griswold herself perpetuating her own untruths about elections and “voter suppression.” Politicians are notorious for “spinning” the truth all the time. Why would we want the “spinners” – especially ambitious ones like Griswold, who excel at the task – ascertaining whether other elected officials are speaking truthfully and then deciding whether to dole out punishment?
Alongside SB153’s disturbing criminalization of speech by election officials, the legislation perches the secretary above everybody else. For example, current law requires that certain county clerk employees complete an election certification program covering a range of procedural and security topics. This bill would expand that requirement to include a county’s designated election official and others, who cannot serve until they have their certification. That seems eminently reasonable.
Shockingly, the current draft excludes the secretary from the certification requirement. If the SOS is going to make basic rules clerks must follow, why should she be exempt from certification – from demonstrably understanding how the system works? Is Griswold so far “above” such requirements that she needn’t abide them herself, unlike the loyal subjects beneath her?
That exemption is inexplicable, especially given Section 14 of the bill. This part makes it a Class 1 Misdemeanor for any person to “willfully” refuse to comply with any orders from the secretary. Yet the same secretary won’t have to achieve the basic certification before issuing orders that the clerks must abide?
There are a few reasonable components of SB153. For example, the bill mandates year-round camera surveillance of election offices. It also requires that all voting system components be kept behind lock and key, requiring keycard access and that entry logs are maintained. Mesa County’s experience in the alleged election security breach underscore the value of these requirements.
Insider threats to elections are a legitimate concern. Recent events prove it. The public is clamoring for greater confidence in our officials. How can we assure greater confidence if the secretary of state is permitted to trample upon free speech while sitting on her pedestal and penalizing independently elected, local officials? As it stands, SB153 reads like a partisan power grab.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.