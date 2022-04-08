With violent crime in Aurora up some 30% since 2017, one thing is clear: Aurora is in decay – and residents are feeling it. “I’ve never seen people as fearful as they are right now about crime in this city,” Mayor Mike Coffman told me on KNUS radio Wednesday. That’s a startling admission from a lifelong Auroran who now presides over his hometown.
The problems plaguing the Aurora Police Department came to a head Tuesday when an interim update on an independent audit of APD’s records department was unveiled. The report — which Coffman called “devastating” and “catastrophic” — was produced by PRI Management Group.
“As of March 11, there were 2,512 reports pending processing by the records section,” the update says, noting 1,054 were from 2021. “While the police department is aware of this, it has not assigned the level of urgency that it should and has taken insufficient steps to correct this high-liability matter.”
“The fact that 2,512 reports are in the transcription queue is alarming,” author Ed Claughton writes. “In addition to the delays in the administration of justice and poor customer service which this backlog creates, the City of Aurora is facing significant liability as a result.” Backlogged cases included such heinous crimes as forcible fondling of a child, child cruelty, child abuse, murder and carjacking.
There should typically be no more than 50 in the queue, Claughton observes — or just 2% of that number. According to city manager Jim Twombly, “Approximately 300 new cases are added each day.”
Within 24 hours, Twombly notified city council members that he’d fired police chief Vanessa Wilson. As an Aurora resident, I feel confident she needed to go — but not just because of this report. In fact, the record-keeping update seems more like the last straw.
The Aurora Police Department has been plagued with problems for months and years; many were exacerbated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a coalescence of several factors mandates new police leadership that is reliable and competent — that instills confidence in rank-and-file officers and the public alike.
On its own, the backlog itself is a serious concern — yet the records issue is emblematic of Wilson’s broader failure to address significant and growing concerns. As Coffman put it, “Chief Wilson unfortunately just did not sense the urgency, given the rising crime rate we have in this city, to just be on top of this problem and make sure it’s fixed, not just make excuses.”
Coffman’s perception that Wilson failed to recognize that “it’s about crime…the #1 problem in our city” was shared by rank-and-file officers. While many police departments are bleeding officers, Aurora’s loss is especially acute.
FOX31 recently reported that, among the staggering 232 officers who left the department over a span of two years and three months, 217 exited of their own volition. Eighty-five of those individuals replied to an electronic anonymous exit survey in which most were critical of Wilson, “suggest(ing) morale was low at a time turnover was really high.”
“Chief Wilson has not shown that she is qualified to lead this department, she makes rash and emotional decisions that impact the entire organization for the sole purpose of making herself look good in the eyes of the City Council and the Denver media,” wrote one respondent.
“The poor leadership continues with the chief of police who makes her intentions with the direction of the department known via media releases and not direct emails to the officers she’s in charge of and telling those officers to go do their dangerous jobs while hiding at home because she received ‘threats,’” another replied.
Leaders can neither lead nor solve problems if they are unable to command the respect of their subordinates. Wilson didn’t have it. Given Aurora’s skyrocketing crime spree — including violent crimes like murder, property crimes including auto theft and expanding gang violence — Wilson’s leadership failures couldn’t fester any longer.
External factors also necessitate a leadership change. In the past few years, the General Assembly has enabled more crime. For example, as I’ve detailed before, Democrats passed SB20-217 in 2020, which puts police officers on the hook for the first $25,000 of a lawsuit if a suspect perceives their constitutional rights are violated. This may make an officer second-guess herself in a life-threatening situation. In 2019, legislators decriminalized the lethal drug fentanyl. It is now the leading cause of death for Coloradans aged 18-45 — and the legislature is necessarily reworking its fentanyl laws.
Throughout the pandemic, local jails severely limited jail populations, boosting the issuance of personal recognizance bonds and letting suspects swiftly return to the streets and potentially re-offend. This introduced significant backlogs in our criminal courts as well. Some legislators advocate making jail limitations permanent.
Meanwhile, a few unfiltered Aurora city council members — notably socialists Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs — have actively undermined law enforcement by excessively attacking and maligning police. Marcano advocates the “8 to Abolition” national campaign, which emphasizes defunding the police and removing police from schools. Consequently, Aurora cops have felt unsupported and left behind.
In the most tenuous moments — when a leader faces circumstances they both can and cannot control — decisive, effective leadership matters most.
In Aurora, Vanessa Wilson failed to prove she was up to the task. She needed to go.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.