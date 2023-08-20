The first African doctor I met was a learned man who read many, large books. I thought his knowledge of and treatment of diseases protected him; he would never die. I was very young. Now much older, I know better. Like all mortals, doctors die, too.

I have only written a few obituaries, but here is another about two medical colleagues, friends, whose “passing” occurred within a month’s span of each other. It’s not a lament, but a celebration; they graced my life. I write to recall our conversations and to express my gratitude for what they taught me. Friendship allows each to learn, all to be included in the learning process. Alan was a surgeon, and Howie, a family physician, philosopher.

Maybe our actions today are shaped by what we fear might be said of us after we die. My friends never discussed the hereafter. The pain they relieved was indescribable, the lives they saved were numberless. Indeed, many physicians don’t count lives saved; only lawyers’ letters and lawsuits won and lost.

In surgical knowledge Alan was a master. He was not given to expansive discussions or conjectures about complex social problems. He was agnostic about much popular science and whether humans cause climate changes. While he worked to maintain surgical standards, Howie labored tirelessly on universal healthcare.

In 1903, WEB DuBois said, “The problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color-line.” Reality is, in 2023 America, friendship in Black and White is uncommon. It’s the reason I sing this dirge to my departed White friends, who saw our skin color, not as something that divided us but rather, something that strengthened our friendship. I also know that, no matter how liberal, many Americans are uncomfortable accepting others into their hearts and hearths.

Our friendships were separate. Yet, often, they seemed continuous in that, an idea was discussed with one person, and then, like an endless string, it was pursued with others, creating a web. It’s perhaps in this that those who eschew friendships across the broad borders of society and humanity miss out — the ability to weave webs of thought, ideas and imagination of a more fulfilling life. Friends with ideas that diverge from ours force us to consider other opinions more carefully. We agree that we must all live in a world of divergent thoughts.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

With Alan we walked along the shores, skirting the depths, never diving deep into the seas of politics, philosophy and religious belief. Our friendship grew because we had a common battlefield — medicine and surgical disease. It is quite surprising how much there is in the history of surgery, the complexity of discovery and invention of new techniques and materiel. This century has seen a revolution in treatments and procedures; a revolution of thought where yesterday’s impossibility has now become mundane and ordinary. We talked about these and other matters, in such a way that we looked forward to more. It saddens me to say, that will not happen again.

Howie, one of our five-member-gang that has met regularly for more than a dozen years, was a gregarious man of no secrets. He invited everyone to examine his life and on inspection, we found difficult and happy moments that formed his life. We, in turn, examined and talked about our own lives.

I remember he and Marc, our other Wise White man, discussing Tikkun Olam, the Jewish concept of fixing or repairing the broken world. I thought then and still think it a great, attractive concept. Albeit years before I had discussed it at Iliff School of Theology with Professor Stewart Zisman from UNC, it was great to hear it again from my friends’ lips. The world was broken and human beings must repair it, by committing to social justice, political activism and ethical behavior. The concept is more than just repairing the broken world; it is a concept that buoyed my own ideas about human ethical behavior, man’s duty to humanity and the environment. Our group supported African students.

Our time on this planet is measured in TS Eliot’s coffee spoons. No matter the textbooks we read, death awaits us all. But before then, let’s tarry for a moment to repair humanity’s and the earth’s brokenness. To give, to heal, I believe, are joyful, fulfilling acts — “the twice blest quality of mercy, blessing the giver and receiver.”

I came today to praise my departed friends; their good deeds live on.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies.