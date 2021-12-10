It was Spring 2011 – my final semester at Regis University – and my Colorado History professor required three visits to historic sites. One bright, Sunday morning, I met up with then-City Auditor Dennis Gallagher in Globeville. A longtime legislator who’d represented that North Denver neighborhood, Gallagher kindly served as my guide for the day. There was no one better.
“Globeville was established in the 1880s as a housing community for workers at the Globe Smelting and Refining Company,” I explained in my reflection essay. “Here members of a wide variety of ethnic backgrounds – including Slavs, Serbians, Croatians, Poles, and Russians – set up their homes and places of business alongside people of their shared heritage.”
As Globeville reveals, Colorado has a rich history of immigrant communities, and many of our social divisions were historically rooted in ethnicity and religion. In 1920s Denver, for instance, the KKK was known to target Irish and Catholics just as they targeted Blacks.
Yet, you might know nothing about all this if you read the revised PreK-12 social studies standards currently being considered by the Colorado Department of Education. You might think Colorado’s racial and ethnic divisions have always centered on “African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities” as the marginalized groups.
In fact, those six identity groups are referenced nearly three dozen times throughout the obtuse document.
“Analyze the interactions and contributions of various people and cultures that have lived in or migrated to neighborhoods and/or communities,” the standards for second-graders read. “For example: African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.”
What about historic neighborhoods/communities like Globeville, which don’t fit into these convenient categories? As I detailed in 2011, my Globeville experience taught me “just how representative Globeville is of the rich history of immigration and cultural diversity in Denver. The dividing lines among the various ethnicities and religions were clear for many years, yet within those lines newcomers found support and solidarity in the unfamiliar territory of a new country.”
In fairness, the proposed revisions to the social studies standards are 147 pages long and have some redeeming qualities. Unfortunately, much of the document is shockingly divisive and remarkably presumptive.
Consider this addition to the first-grade standards: “How are African American, Latino, Asian American, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minority cultures different from and similar to one another?”
Already at 6 years old, students are apparently supposed to divide others into narrow, predetermined identity groups. If they’re white or some other unchosen group, they must be excluded and discounted. Never mind that a 6-year-old child can’t — and shouldn’t — even begin to understand why certain racial groups deserve more attention than others. First graders are now supposed to be taught how to make group assumptions as though Blacks, Hispanics and Asians are some monoliths you can simply compare others to. Seriously?
Perhaps the drafters sincerely believe these six identity groups are uniquely underrepresented in social studies, and the goal is to boost their representation.
I’m all for amplifying representation of historically marginalized people. Sure, many of America’s prominent historical figures are straight white guys. Yet the same six identity groups discussed above are so frequently repeated in the standards as the “examples” that it smacks of identity politics and political agendas — not like an authentic attempt to improve social studies education.
Globeville’s diversity is one historical example which underscores how deceptive today’s social divisions really are. America and Colorado have always faced racial and cultural divides. These six identity groups happen to dominate the discussion today, but history proves it’s far more complex. Why are those historical complexities being left out?
The proposed standards also talk about “multiple viewpoints,” “perspectives,” “voices” and “backgrounds.” The express examples are largely the six identity groups. It’s shameful that students are to be taught that “voices” and “perspectives” stem primarily from race or sexual orientation when there are so many more drivers of culture, society and individuals.
I’ve only scratched the surface here, but the overt focus on select identity groups is emblematic of a much more pervasive problem: Education has become hyperpoliticized, and much of it is rooted in a racialized, superficial, political agenda.
Even if the proposed revisions reflect a genuine effort to right past wrongs, it’s a fundamentally flawed approach.
For seven years, I ran a civic education nonprofit that provided materials and resources to public schools. I engaged with and learned a lot from countless teachers and administrators. I especially learned how badly Colorado’s education establishment keeps failing to emphasize social studies as it is.
State standards set big-picture guidelines, which school districts, schools and teachers then flesh out with curricula and lesson plans. As proposed, the new social studies standards – which are open for public comment through January 1, 2022 – are woefully insufficient.
They do nothing to improve quality education. Rather than heal our rampant disunion, they sew more division and politicization. This is the wrong approach at the wrong time.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.