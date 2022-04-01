Overvalued, overpriced and overrated: College today just isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Higher education institutions perpetually shortchange students. So, why are Colorado’s legislators tinkering around the edges with a bill that accomplishes little while inflicting more harm?
When a student leaves a higher ed institution — either after graduating or dropping out — he or she may owe an unpaid balance in fees, parking tickets, tuition or other costs. Under current law, colleges and universities may reserve students’ transcripts and diplomas as collateral until the balance is paid. (This doesn’t include student loans.)
The nonprofit research firm Ithaka S+R estimates 6.6 million students nationally have these “stranded credits,” totaling a projected $15.4 billion owed to former institutions. According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Colorado’s colleges and universities recouped roughly $242 million in student debt by withholding transcripts during 2019-20 alone, The Gazette reports.
Stranded credits certainly put a considerable strain on students struggling to repay their outstanding balance. They may need an official college transcript or diploma to transfer credits for the next stage of their education or in applying for a job. Students of color, Pell grant recipients and college dropouts are hit especially hard.
Ostensibly to address this legitimate concern, Colorado Senate Democrats passed a revised version of House Bill 1049 on Tuesday. It would forbid all higher education institutions “from refusing to provide transcripts or diplomas to students who have unpaid fees, parking tickets or other minor costs,” The Gazette reported.
Additionally, “(i)f a student owes tuition, financial aid or room and board fees, institutions couldn’t withhold transcripts or diplomas if the student needs them to apply for a job, credit transfer, financial aid or post-secondary opportunities, such as joining the military.”
Unfortunately, HB1049 flunks the good policy test. First, it intrinsically discourages students from paying their debts — debts for which they are personally responsible. Consequently, colleges and universities may need to increase tuition (again) to make up for lost funds.
All organizations have the right to collect money legally due. If institutions can’t withhold transcripts and diplomas, the only alternative may be costly collection agencies. Unpaid debt and collections fees can do lasting harm to students’ credit reports, making it more difficult to obtain a loan or mortgage even decades later. Turning over a case to collections means they will require as little as pennies on the dollar, further feeding tuition hikes.
Fortunately, there are better, more innovative approaches than simply banning institutions from continuing to withhold transcripts. For example, Ithaka S+R is working with eight public universities and community colleges in Northeast Ohio to pilot an inter-institutional compact designed to encourage students to return and complete their education. Participating institutions will collectively “settle institutional debt and release transcripts for former students who re-enroll in their own or any other participating institution.”
This unique model incentivizes students who haven’t completed their education to return to school, boosting their earnings potential. Participating institutions will in turn boost revenue from creative re-enrollment strategies at a time when enrollment is about to decline. Rather than using faulty, top-down, blunt-force legislation to ban a practice, why doesn’t Colorado encourage creative, institution-driven solutions?
Astonishingly, the bill’s supporters are neglecting an extraordinary opportunity to call out the status quo and push for seismic, overdue reforms to Colorado’s higher ed system.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything about higher ed, it’s that we need a paradigm shift in how we think about paying for college and how colleges use the funds they get,” I wrote last summer alongside University of Colorado Regent At-Large Heidi Ganahl. “Campuses terminated in-person learning for students, dramatically reducing the value-per-dollar spent on their own education, but not the dollars students were expected to pay.”
Throughout the pandemic, students paid outrageous tuition, room and board and campus fees. They were forced to put up the same amount of money for dramatically lower returns. (That may even be how some ended up with “stranded credits” in the first place.) Any semblance of the “college experience” was crushed. Meanwhile, colleges refused refunds.
“We sell the entire university experience to our students and their parents,” Regis University Associate Professor Rob Margesson told me in December 2020. “They walk these students and their parents around, and they say, ‘Look at our beautiful dining hall, look at this modern dorm that we’re building.’ Now my kid’s locked in her room and can’t go to that beautiful dining hall because she might get COVID.”
“Ask yourself,” I wrote at the time. “Would you be willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars for something with only a fraction of the expected service? I’ll wait.”
The pandemic shined a spotlight on failures of our higher ed system that predated COVID-19. It forced students to recognize how deeply they are at the mercy of colleges and universities — and how little bang for the buck they really get.
My July 2021 columns with Heidi Ganahl offered compelling, paradigm-shifting ways to lower the cost of college and empower more students to access and afford a top-notch higher education. That’s the kind of substantive change Colorado’s students need and deserve.
Legislative edicts and tinkering around the edges won’t work. The time for bold, sweeping, student-centered reform is now.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturdays on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with the Washington Examiner.