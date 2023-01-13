While Denver Democratic state Rep. Leslie Herod’s House reelection campaign was facing $15,200 in penalties for failing to file her financial disclosure, her campaign for Denver mayor hired a pricey lawyer to target a small, grassroots organization called Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver.
Co-founded by its president, Craig Arfsten, Safe and Clean Denver advocates for cleaning up Denver’s urban squalor. It educates and informs residents and small-business owners about concerns over skyrocketing crime, illegal encampments and the open use of drugs. The group distributes informative e-newsletters and hosts a website (safeandcleandenver.com). Community-focused, it also frequently helps connect families and small businesses with local law enforcement and government agencies when they need help with encampments, crime and other issues.
“Everybody feels like they’re in this alone. They don’t know who to talk to,” Arfsten told me on KNUS radio Monday. “So, our organization makes them feel that … they’re not in this problem alone.”
In September, after Herod announced her bid for mayor, Safe and Clean Denver dipped its toe in political waters for the first time. The group put out four separate communications — one in their newsletter, three on their website — in part expressing disapproval of Herod. The outspoken lawmaker is known for being soft on crime and drugs, both of which fuel the encampments that Safe and Clean Denver is battling.
Herod pounced. Her attorney, Mario Nicolais, a former Republican operative and experienced election lawyer, filed a complaint in mid-October. They alleged that Safe and Clean Denver had neglected to include a disclaimer and failed to report an independent campaign expenditure, both mere technicalities, but both required by Denver law. The process culminated in a 4.5-hour hearing on Dec. 22, during which Arfsten, who isn’t an attorney, represented his group.
The final verdict was a mixed bag. The clerk’s hearing officer, Macon Cowles, found the group had spent just over $1,500 total since its founding in July 2021, almost exclusively on its own administrative costs. Cowles concluded that the proportion of those funds spent on communications targeting Herod didn’t remotely meet the $1,000 minimum for disclosing independent campaign expenditures under Denver law.
Cowles estimated Safe and Clean Denver spent at most $81.52 on the Herod communications.
“SCD is a grassroots organization sustained on about $90 a month, largely on in-kind contributions from its President,” Cowles wrote in his order. He called Safe and Clean Denver “the antithesis of a ‘dark money’ group” — batting away a preposterous claim made by Herod in a fund-raising newsletter.
Safe and Clean Denver was fined $250 for failing to include the required disclaimer. Cowles noted this violation was one “that any grassroots organization that has no activists that have been involved in election politics before could have made.”
As a veteran candidate for public office, Herod knows campaign finance rules yet failed to file her required personal financial disclosure for 10 months. As I reported Dec. 16, her state House campaign went delinquent in filing her personal financial disclosure statement — for the second time since 2017. The secretary of state levied Herod a whopping $15,200 in penalties.
Somehow, Herod missed eight delinquency notices in 10 months, finally filing her disclosure on Oct. 27, 2022. In a request for the SOS to waive her five-figure fines, Herod excused her delay by crying “confusion.” Last week — the day after Safe and Clean Denver’s fine was issued — Herod’s waiver was approved, reducing her fine to $50.
In an interview with Denverite, Herod changed her excuse; she now claims she’d never received the eight delinquency notices. This doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for her future reign as mayor.
Why does Leslie Herod believe that she, an experienced and influential politician, deserves to have her $15,200 fine reduced to $50, while a small, rookie community group is fined five times that much ($250) — all because Herod decided to target them? Does she believe this disparity is fair or equitable? Does Nicolais?
I’ve put those questions to Herod and Nicolais, neither of whom responded to my emails by my press deadline. It gets worse: Herod used tax dollars to help pay for her lawyer.
Campaign finance records show Nicolais’ law firm, KBN Law LLC, was paid $13,000 from Herod’s mayoral campaign. Those payments are marked as having been paid by a taxpayer-funded match through the Fair Elections Fund — the public’s tax dollars.
Let’s be clear: A powerful politician paid her attorney — apparently using taxpayer dollars — to go after a tiny citizens group which has spent less money overall than her campaign likely spent pursuing the case.
“I think that Leslie Herod basically bullied a resident/citizens group that’s very concerned about the direction of Denver — illegal encampments, open drug use and crime in Denver,” Arfsten said. “We want to make a difference, and we’re not going to be intimidated.”
Folks like Craig Arfsten are precisely the kind of people we want engaged in our communities — real people who are simply trying to help their neighbors and businesses by keeping them informed.
As a mayoral candidate, Leslie Herod owes the public a complete accounting of the taxpayer funds her campaign is paying out to squash citizens groups. Herod also owes an apology to the everyday Denverites she’s been targeting — and whom she hopes to serve as mayor.
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.