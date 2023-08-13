When Coloradans first voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2012, they confidently envisioned child protection through robust regulation. Since then, industry growth has skyrocketed, THC potency has dramatically strengthened, consumption methods have multiplied — and a fresh state audit disclosed serious lapses in regulatory enforcement.

Under Colorado law, retail liquor and tobacco establishments must undergo two compliance checks per year. There’s no such requirement for pot shops — making it possible for them to fall through the cracks. And that’s exactly what happened.

The audit uncovered a disturbing patchwork of oversight — replete with alarming enforcement disparities and risks to children. The state Marijuana Enforcement Division failed to inspect 32% of flagged retail pot shops during their respective months, and 13% evaded inspection altogether. Among 629 stores slated for underage checks, 12% were not inspected. Disciplinary actions for violations were wildly inconsistent.

The audit’s sobering reality resonates with past concerns over the lax marijuana enforcement landscape. In April 2022, I spotlighted the disturbing inconsistencies in compliance checks for underage marijuana sales. After the Polis administration resumed in-person inspections in Feb. 2021, only 80 out of some 1,000 shops were inspected — a 32% drop from 2020. Meanwhile, liquor retail checks rebounded to just shy of 2019 levels, and tobacco compliance checks jumped to 151% of 2019 levels.

Let’s be real: While marijuana regulators continue to claim they adapted monitoring methods due to the pandemic, if alcohol and tobacco regulators can restore compliance checks to pre-pandemic levels, why not the marijuana enforcers?

“We’re definitely concerned,” said Alton Dillard, spokesperson for the youth advocacy group One Chance to Grow Up. “Our mission is the protection of youth, which entails keeping their developing brains away from these products, especially today’s high-octane products.”

The rapid rise of THC-infused products, often resembling kid-friendly items (such as gummies or crayons) is deeply troubling. Scientific data is clear on the harmful effects on kids.

“Substantial research has shown how these products can exacerbate mental health among our youth,” Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician, wrote in an op-ed last year.

Here’s the thing: In 2022, a crucial bill (SB22-149) could have solved this problem. SB22-149 aimed to require two compliance checks, similar to tobacco and liquor, and robust reporting for regulators. Astonishingly, it failed.

Wanda James — a legal marijuana pioneer who made her industry experience a cornerstone of her successful CU Regent campaign last year — was the bill’s most prominent opponent. In 2019, her Simply Pure Dispensary was cited for an underage compliance violation despite a then-97% industry compliance rate.

James managed to avoid consequences by promising to follow the law through an “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance” — a rare arrangement — while escaping the usual $500 minimum fine.

It’s perplexing how an industry veteran had to pledge to obey the law. More mystifying is James’s presence on Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s transition team — specifically the committee that advises on oversight of licensed industries, including marijuana. A majority of that committee’s membership came from or represents the pot industry.

In a July interview with Westword, James reiterated her commitment to advocating for marijuana businesses and expanding recreational retail opportunities, especially home delivery — a flagrantly self-interested agenda. This begs the question: why were industry insiders like Wanda James, with vested interests in marijuana’s success, prominently featured on the transition committee?

Responding to several emailed questions, Johnston’s office emphasized that none of the Excise and License committee members are serving in the administration. “The mayor’s transition committee tapped a wide range of individuals who have worked in a wide variety of industries, but their views are separate from the mayor’s and their participation in the transition committee should not be viewed as an endorsement from Mayor Johnston,” added press secretary Jordan Fuja.

The mayor’s office cited encouraging data from the latest Healthy Kids Colorado Survey indicating a 35% drop in students reporting marijuana consumption — a trend the mayor and licensing department “are committed to continuing.”

Yet the good news about declining youth cannabis consumption is tempered by the significant pandemic-era changes in youth social activities and greater parental supervision, according to the survey’s authors. Moreover, youth consumption methods have shifted. Between 2015 to 2021, consumption by smoking dropped by 12%, while dabbing rose by 21.4%, vaping by 17.3% and edibles by 8.8%.

The data clearly confirms the urgency. Regulators must close compliance gaps. Legislators should enhance product packaging regulations and mandate compliance checks. Johnston’s commitment to the city’s “High Costs” youth education campaign about high concentrate marijuana products, launching soon on various platforms used by kids, is also a positive step.

One Chance to Grow Up stresses the need for proactivity, but Dillard expressed a wait-and-see stance for the Johnston administration given it is less than a month old. “We were able to let our concerns be known during the transition process,” he told me. “Our goal is to make sure the new administration helps to continue to keep concerns about youth consumption and marijuana away from youth on the forefront…We don’t want kids to get caught up in the backwash of any rollbacks of regulatory actions or safety.”

As the state audit lays the groundwork for action — we hope — and Johnston’s new administration settles in, vigilance is key. While his marijuana policy is yet to take shape, the mayor’s early assurances offer promise. But in this haze, watchfulness must remain paramount.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter (X) @SengCenter.