Phil Mickelson, one of the most successful professional golfers in our generation, is the latest celebrity to have a fall from grace and be forced to make a public mea culpa. In his case it is associated with some quotes in an upcoming unauthorized biography from an interview with the book’s author last year. In that interview he expressed his support for a Saudi Arabian golf league that would compete with the PGA Tour. He had harsh words for the PGA and its director and even the Saudis, themselves. His remarks provided the impression that he was a greedy individual who cared little for others.
The fallout for him has been fast and furious. Literally overnight Phil Mickelson turned from Mr. Nice Guy to a despicable bad actor in the eyes of many.
Anymore, not a week seems to go by when a politician, celebrity or sports figure doesn’t make a public apology. The apologies generally follow the same script with a public relations professional preparing a statement and including all of the right words. The individual profusely apologizes even though they may not even remember the event which may have happened many years ago. In some cases they make financial contributions to certain organizations or groups who may have felt aggrieved by the transgression.
For many with the means, they check into a pricey rehab center for treatment which will supposedly provide absolution or instant transformation. It also has the added benefit of removing them from the public eye for at least 30 days. Others find religion, decide “the time has come to retire”, or resign to “spend more time with my family.”
The apology usually includes something where the person indicates true remorse for their actions. In many cases the apology is accompanied by some explanation where they attribute their actions to youth, alcohol, drugs, personal or mental issues, or in some cases all of the above.
Often at the time the incident occurred, the action may not have been viewed as being inappropriate. An Anglo female who dressed on Halloween 30 years ago as Pocahontas when she was a teenager and viewed her as a role model of a strong woman, should not be construed based on today’s perception as an appropriation of another race’s identity. When those old photos pop up today though that individual may now be subjected to public criticism and scorn and even be canceled which is a form of death sentence for those who are celebrities or major figures in our culture.
When the media uncovers a current or prior indiscretion, the world of social media goes into overdrive to fuel public indignation. A form of “piling on” occurs, with a number of people who do not even know the individual or have little understanding of the situation, chiming in with criticism and a sense of umbrage. Many of these people fail to realize that they, too, live in glass houses and if their own lives were placed under a microscope, we may find similar missteps or transgressions in their lives.
The concept that we should judge a person by a single incident, remark, email, video, or tweet, potentially from many years ago as a determinant of someone’s character is unfair and naive. This is like viewing Mahatma Gandhi as being a violent person based on a single malicious statement or act in his youth when his entire life was one devoted to nonviolence.
The idea that a single inappropriate act or remark reflects the true feelings and character of an individual is nonsensical. How many of us have voiced, in the heat of the moment, an off-hand remark that we hated someone?
We didn’t really mean hate in the literal sense, but that was the word we chose. In today’s hypersensitive environment an off the cuff comment like this, can come back to haunt someone costing them their job, career, family, friends and more.
I’m not defending Phil Mickelson’s comments and I am sure that if he could redo that interview that he would. At the same time it is important that we place his actions on this matter and his remarks in perspective. Let’s remember that this is the same person who many were applauding for holding an event last year with Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady that raised $20 million for COVID relief.
He is also a golfer who contributed $500,000 in 2020 to Jackson State University, ahead of a charity golfing event that he was playing in to support Historic Black Colleges and Universities. He is also the person who is seen signing autographs and spending time with the fans while other pro golfers walk by. Finally, he makes himself available to the media and is a true family guy.
In paraphrasing a quote by Reverend Desmond Tutu, “forgiveness is giving yourself or someone else another chance for a new beginning.” We should recognize that people have the capacity to change and part of that process is learning from our mistakes. We need to afford people, like Phil Mickelson, the opportunity to have a “new beginning,” the same as we would hope others may provide to us in the case of an out-of-character remark, past lapse, or transgression on our part.
Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents over 600 companies directly involved in, and affiliated with trucking in Colorado.