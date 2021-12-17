It was March 1924, and the Ku Klux Klan was at its apex of power in Denver. The forces of racism controlling the Denver Public Schools Board of Education decreed that “in the future separate social functions be provided” for “colored and white pupils.”
The racist policy was necessary, they claimed, because of “certain unpleasant incidents … within the past two or three years between the colored and white pupils.” They even swore it was for the benefit of “colored students,” since the “opportunity will be given to colored pupils to request that provision be made for their social activities.”
Fast forward nearly 100 years. DPS’ Centennial Elementary School has brought back the KKK-era approach with a monthly “Families of Color Playground Night.”
That’s right: Families of Color Playground Night.
As lawyer and constitutional scholar David Kopel noted this week, both the 1924 DPS policy and 2021 playground events flatly violate Colorado’s constitution. He recounted a lawsuit by several Black students in 1924 who challenged DPS — and won.
As Kopel summarized, the Colorado Supreme Court determined DPS’ “segregation ‘order is clearly hostile, and contrary’ to the constitutional prohibition on racial classification of students. Thus, ‘the attempted classification is clearly prohibited by the Constitution.’ ”
As in 1924, today DPS again professes noble motives for the Playground Night. In statements to the press, school and district officials asserted that Centennial Elementary was responding to “a specific request” from parents to “create a space of belonging.”
“All families are welcome to attend all of our events, and families from a variety of backgrounds have done so,” school officials insisted.
“We support efforts like this as they provide connection, support and inspiration for families which share similar experiences and come from similar backgrounds,” chimed in DPS media relations manager, Scott Pribble.
On its website, the district professes its commitment “to providing equitable and inclusive environments.” Yet these actions clearly conflict with that objective.
For decades, DPS engaged in busing to integrate its schools. Now, in 2021, it’s embarking on school-sponsored re-segregation.
DPS’ defense echoes the sentiments of then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1975. At the time, Biden argued busing was “a rejection of the entire black awareness concept.” The idea “that we are going to integrate people so that they all have the same access and they learn to grow up with one another and all the rest, is a rejection of the whole movement of black pride.”
Today, we rightly look back on Biden’s comments as racist. He even apologized for the remarks in 2019. Are they suddenly acceptable now? How can anyone seriously argue a public-school function expressly intended for “Families of Color” is “inclusive” or “equitable?” Don’t be absurd.
Centennial Elementary’s race-based Playground Night embodies DPS’ new hyperemphasis on race. Board president Sochi Gaytán recently claimed DPS is a “racist system.” Ironically, Gaytán’s own ideology permits her district’s regression to segregation.
Board vice president Tay Anderson has shown he’s all-in on their philosophy. “We must fight back to the white supremacist narratives that have arisen and that are fighting against critical race theory,” the political activist declared at a July press conference, urging people to “do your homework about how racism works in our country.”
I did my homework when I was in school. Here’s one way racism has worked in our country: Put people into “separate but equal” places and groups, then pretend it’s moral, acceptable and in their “best interests.”
Best interests? Last year, the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute published a report on the state of segregated schools in America. The paper concluded that “schools remain heavily segregated by race and ethnicity” and Black children “are still relegated to separate and unequal schools.”
Persistent school segregation “depresses education outcomes for black students,” “lowers their standardized test scores” and “widens performance gaps between white and black students.” The report concludes, “By promoting policies that facilitate a shift away from our current pattern of heavily segregated schools, we would thus help close the gap between black and white students overall.” So, why is DPS doing the opposite?
As Denver regresses to school-sponsored segregation, its students’ achievement suffers. Since Anderson joined the board, Black graduation rates have achieved less year-over-year growth than district totals.
In 2019, only 68.3% of Black DPS students graduated in four years, compared with 70.9% overall. In 2020, there was relative improvement: 71.1% of Black DPS students graduated in four years — markedly lower than the 74.6% of the total for DPS. (Statewide, the numbers were 81.1% in 2019 and 81.9% in 2020 — significantly better than DPS.)
Whether it’s 1924, 1975 or 2021, segregation harms children and corrodes our society. In his historic “I Have A Dream” speech, the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., preached a message of hope, unity, equality and racial inclusion.
“I have a dream that…one day right down in Alabama little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers,” he proclaimed. “I have a dream today.”
If only DPS shared MLK’s dream for Denver’s boys and girls.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.