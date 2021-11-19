As the COVID-19 pandemic endures in Denver Public Schools, the situation has reached a fever pitch amidst the winter flu season. Shockingly, as one DPS schoolteacher revealed in a video, some DPS schools haven’t had soap in their bathroom soap dispensers for weeks!
Today, DPS schools are closed early for Thanksgiving…so employees have additional time for “health and self-care.” It’s no wonder: DPS is a mess — and its board is mired in selfish antics.
Teachers, staff and students are calling in sick with COVID and other illnesses. Several have reportedly quit; over 200 district employees will lose their jobs if they don’t comply with district COVID mandates by January.
There aren’t enough bus drivers, custodians, school nurses — the list goes on. DPS reports roughly one-third the usual number of substitute teachers are available this year.
As I wrote recently, “anecdotal reports abound over massive disciplinary issues with students whose behavior is rambunctious, focus is faltering, and homework is incomplete.” Moreover, Colorado teachers’ pay has declined 20% since 1990.
While students and teachers suffer countless challenges — some as incomprehensible as soap-less bathrooms during a pandemic — the DPS board ignores their needs. Instead, the board focuses on paying themselves.
As of deadline Wednesday, the outcome of Thursday’s payola vote is unknown. Yet the mere fact that Denver’s school board put themselves ahead of students and teachers is shocking, if unsurprising.
Their meeting agenda included nothing about solving staff shortages, filling soap dispensers, helping teachers meet classroom supply needs, or making sure kids have air conditioning in their schools. Since the district isn’t financing activity buses, many students are denied after-school activities.
Student achievement is plummeting. Among DPS students who took this year’s CMAS test, only 22% and 36% scored at or above grade-level in math and literacy.
The board stubbornly maintains no rubric to hold themselves accountable for student achievement. Meanwhile, each board member already receives $5,000 in annual expense reimbursements — at least three times what DPS classrooms get for school supplies.
Let’s be honest: Priority #1 isn’t students and teachers. Priority #1 is satisfying school board self-interest. Why? Reason #1: Board member Tay Anderson.
Anderson worked closely with State Rep. Steven Woodrow to pass legislation letting school boards get paid. The 2021 law excludes reasonable provisions to ensure ethics and accountability.
For example, Colorado’s ethics-in-government law won’t apply to paid school board members — a striking omission given Anderson’s support for the legislation and his substantiated unethical behavior. (His own colleagues censured him for “behavior unbecoming a board member,” such as exchanging “flirtatious” messages with multiple schoolchildren and intimidating witnesses on social media.)
Anderson has vigorously pushed his now-legal payola resolution. In a recent op-ed, he insists it’s a “compromise” because it is not a “living wage,” and it isn’t self-serving since Anderson can’t be compensated until and unless he is reelected in 2023. (Never mind that he was paid to work on the campaign of incoming board colleague Scott Esserman, who gets sworn in Nov. 30 and stands to directly benefit from the resolution.)
Anderson stresses individual board compensation wouldn’t exceed $1,000 a month and would cost DPS “less than $48,000 a year” until December 2023, then “less than $84,000 a year.” He never considers the difference that money could make in classrooms at this tenuous time.
Anderson complains he was “forced to leave [his] paying job in the district to accept the volunteer position on the board.” He had to find new work that fit his board schedule, “working whatever freelance jobs I can find” amidst “severe financial insecurities.” He became a father and “had to seriously consider resigning from office,” but had a strong “support system” enabling him to stick around.
We’ve long wondered what Anderson’s “support system” entails. Since he was elected to his unpaid board position, his only known paid work is Esserman’s campaign. In 2019, Anderson indicated he’d take a job in Aurora Public Schools. What happened?
He’s benefited from two $12,000-plus GoFundMe’s and a well-publicized baby registry, while his LinkedIn reflects no job, nor paid work.
On Wednesday, Anderson filed a lawsuit against several individuals he claims are “responsible for unsubstantiated accusations against him.” One defendant, 19-year-old Jeeva Senthilnathan, was subjected to Anderson’s repeated efforts to intimidate young women into silence. As I reported on Nov. 5, his lawyer had sent Senthilnathan a letter threatening to sue.
In his lawsuit, Anderson claims he was “forced to incur legal expenses in the tens of thousands and hire consultants and media professionals to help him survive” amidst the DPS investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Talk about a hefty support system!
Who’s been picking up the tab for “tens of thousands” of dollars in legal and PR costs expended by Tay Anderson, elected official – let alone his baby bills?
Anderson points fingers at his lawsuit’s defendants for costing him “countless job opportunities.” Which jobs? What role did the DPS investigation supposedly play versus his gripes about finding a job that fits his oppressive board schedule? Could the fact that he doesn’t have a college degree play a role?
Collectively, the Denver Public Schools Board epitomizes the definition of kakistocracy. A suitable, competent school board would prioritize the needs of its students and teachers — not appeasing the demands of a petulant colleague.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.