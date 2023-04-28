On Tuesday night, it took just 10 minutes of watching Douglas County’s school board meeting to conclude one obvious fact: the DougCo board’s professionalism is leagues beyond Denver’s dysfunctional board of education. (Then again, so was your third-grade student council — but still.) There was decorum, the presentations and discussions were meaningful, and the meeting did not descend into petty squabbles or backroom debates.

That’s not to say things didn’t get heated. Near the end of the meeting, during which the board took up a series of policy proposals, President Mike Peterson introduced a revised version of the district’s policy on “educational equity.” His proposal was met with a stern rebuke from two board members who had helped craft the original “Policy ABD” in March 2021.

“There are no valid reasons to even be having this discussion or even be reading and discussing these revisions,” Elizabeth Hanson claimed. “It feels very political right now to be pushing the changes forward the way they’re being pushed forward, with what has been written unilaterally,” Susan Meek argued.

Equity has been a controversial hot button for DougCo since the previous board passed the district’s first equity policy in reaction to growing national conversations around race, diversity, equity and inclusion. But many voters recoiled at the policy and how it was already being implemented. By November 2021, they helped catapult four conservatives to the school board majority.

While DougCo must ensure students have equitable access to curriculum, resources and an inclusive learning environment, equity is simply one tool for advancing the district’s overall mission and vision — which include maximizing every student’s potential and preparing them for postsecondary success.

“In early 2022, the new school board majority passed a resolution expressing concerns around implementation of the equity policy and its perceived lack of clarity,” Peterson told me. “This resolution initiated a year of stakeholder engagement and a comprehensive survey to better determine strengths and areas for improvement in the policy and implementation. Now, it’s up to the Board of Education to consider improvements to policy language in the spirit of continuous improvement.”

Last year, they directed the superintendent to suggest revisions. On Tuesday, Superintendent Erin Kane declined to offer specific recommendations except that the board “consider community feedback” in revising the policy. Opponents argue this means the board shouldn’t act. Yet, just because Kane didn’t offer suggestions doesn’t mean the board can’t or shouldn’t change their own policy.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The district’s survey and focus groups show support for an equity policy, with the big concern being implementation. But respondents also indicated the current equity policy is a “starting point” with “room for continued development” — as in, revisions are welcome. Many community members have cited specific instances in DougCo where equity is used as cover for sociopolitical agendas, as recently as Tuesday’s public comment.

Hanson insisted the board “can’t change course at this point” because it would generate “a lot of mistrust in our community.” But for many, the equity policy is central to their mistrust. No board policy is set in stone. The current and former superintendent have interpreted the existing policy differently. Peterson’s proposal is a far cry from his original objective to “repeal and replace” the equity policy outright, reflecting a balanced approach that maintains most of the existing policy while clarifying language and amplifying the district’s mission and vision.

For example, the policy’s updated purpose includes “maximiz(ing) student academic growth and achievement” and “develop(ing) student critical thinking and problem solving skills that are essential for postsecondary success” — both among the top goals that stakeholders reported they want the policy to achieve. In fact, the survey found that only 26% of respondents believed the current equity policy “may lead to the elimination of achievement gaps.” A majority of parents and staff said student achievement and growth data should be used to measure Policy ADB’s efficacy. Since only 59.7% of students met or exceeded expectations in math and literacy last year, this makes abundant sense.

Additionally, the definition of diversity is appropriately expanded to include categories beyond identity groups such as race, gender and sexual orientation, subclassified as identity diversity. The definition adds three other subcategories: personality diversity, thought diversity and instrumental diversity (i.e., skills). Is it wrong to say that students’ unique traits include much more than their immutable characteristics? The only substantive change to existing language is the elimination of a requirement for an Equity Advisory Council. The revised version leaves it up to the superintendent’s discretion. Superintendent Kane has already made it clear she intends to keep the council.

Let’s be real: Douglas County is showing other school boards how to handle educational equity in a balanced manner that meets their own district’s unique needs. Nothing about the proposed educational equity policy is invalid or extreme, and the whole board will discuss and edit the proposal together at a May 8 work session.

School boards have a responsibility to ensure their policies set forth clear, unambiguous guiding principles for the superintendent to then shape into regulations and implementation. That’s precisely what these equity changes would do — and the fact that the opponents on DougCo’s school board chose to emphasize the process over the content reveals how reasonable and responsive the proposed equity revisions really are.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.