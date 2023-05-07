In Denver Public Schools, everything is broken — and everyone knows it. A recent bipartisan poll found nearly 60% view the board unfavorably. Just 36% are favorable. That’s a bad state for a collective group. One rabble-rousing member — Tay Anderson, the board’s infamous vice president — garnered a disastrous 9% support for his citywide, at-large reelection bid this November.

It’s the result of several years of growing distrust and frustration, culminating in a clear sense post-East High School that school safety, discipline and student achievement have utterly eroded. Multiple shootings in or near East — most notably on March 22, when a student shot two administrators during a “daily” pat-down — and the fallout crystallized for parents the need to speak out. Two parent organizations were created, in part calling for permanent reinstatement of armed school resource officers (SROs).

Board member Charmaine Lindsay has advocated permanent reinstatement the longest. “I wasn’t on the board when they voted to take the SROs out,” she told me in an extensive 710KNUS radio interview Tuesday. “They had legitimate reasons to do that, but I didn’t agree with it because I probably have more of a criminal justice background and also because of the problem with the gun culture.”

Longtime civil-rights activist Alvertis Simmons echoed her sentiments. “I believe the SROs never should have been taken out of those schools,” Simmons, who is Black, added. “If you’ve got a bad SRO, you identify that officer and you get that officer out of that school. But you don’t put a blanket across and say, we’ve gotta get rid of all SROs when the safety of the kids is paramount.” Shockingly, he noted that while she was volunteering with students at East, some teens shared they “know where to get these guns” so as “to protect myself.”

Lindsay observed that returning SROs is separate from mass shootings. “They keep wanting to co-mingle these things…(but) what you’re talking about in an inner-city urban school is kids with handguns,” she said. “I support bringing them back but leaving it up to the parents and the school administration to come up with a way that’s fair and limits their power to criminalize kids.”

Lindsay’s comments reflect concern over inequitable discipline and excessive law enforcement referrals — purportedly creating a “school-to-prison pipeline” — that long has shaped board discussion and policy. In 2021, DPS went too far in changing the “discipline matrix” to restrict disciplinary tools and law enforcement calls. At Thursday’s meeting, Scott Baldermann suggested they should revisit the matrix — something Superintendent Alex Marrero’s initial safety plan doesn’t propose — because “there’s some ambiguity in there.”

Anderson, however, blamed teachers. “It starts in the classroom,” he argued. “Maybe we have to go and look at the teachers and ask them, ‘What are you doing in your classroom around restorative practices that can actually translate into why you’re having all these referrals?’” Yet teachers have long expressed exasperation over students’ poor behavior and an inability to enforce essential discipline. Principals are calling for changes to the matrix.

As the board member most responsible for expelling SROs and disciplinary limitations, Anderson now dismisses criticism. “(A) vocal minority has been very loud, but there has been a silent majority that necessarily doesn’t agree and are afraid to speak up,” he claimed. When your colleagues are finally engaging with public dissent, you should probably realize that something’s up.

Take executive sessions: The board has been criticized for hiding behind closed doors and is currently being sued by seven media outlets (including The Gazette) seeking the recording of one apparently-illegal session. At their April 20 meeting, four board members declined to enter executive session, citing transparency and public skepticism.

“I want everybody to understand that in the future — there’s a lot of disagreement, so I’m only speaking for myself…on whether executive sessions we’ve had in the past have been necessary to have in private,” Lindsay said on 710KNUS. “I’m committing to transparency.” She agreed board discussions should be public except only when privacy is absolutely necessary.

But for the 43rd time since December 2019, an executive session was on Thursday’s agenda. They didn’t go private because one member was absent, but the matter directly concerned the superintendent’s contract, making it legally valid. The discussion could be public with Marrero’s consent, but when prompted, he expressed his wish to keep it behind closed doors, which is his right.

Multiple sources indicated the superintendent wants a raise. During the meeting, Dr. Carrie Olson mentioned “compensation.” President Sochi Gaytán suggested district lawyers could “negotiate and work through some of that, the contract.” If all indications are correct, who can blame Marrero after so much dysfunction, on top of everything else? Especially since, as I’ve explored previously, certain board members have seemingly been trying to force him out for months. You can’t help but feel some sympathy for Marrero.

But let’s be real: DPS is in shambles. Its leadership — both Marrero and the board — have lost credibility and the public’s trust. School safety and discipline are weak. Declining student achievement hasn’t budged. The optics alone of a sitting superintendent getting a raise right now just aren’t good, let alone the dubious merits.

Parents, students, teachers and staff alike are clamoring for change. They want a school board that is responsive, transparent and trustworthy — and their voices are loud and plentiful enough to finally be heard. Whether the board will finally apologize for being so wrong, though, is the real question.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.