When word first got out that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was accused of an “election security breach” one year ago, the press wasted no time jumping on the story.
Rightly so: A senior official charged with ensuring election integrity was alleged to have shut off surveillance cameras, made copies of secure election hard drives and leaked them online.
Peters was ultimately indicted on seven felonies earlier this year, when it was finally revealed the case centered on an alleged identity theft scheme. By now, Peters has publicly admitted to almost everything in the indictment — an unusual defense strategy for someone facing such explosive charges as the ones she faces. Her bond was revoked Thursday morning.
This unnerving tale justified vigorous reporting from the start. It helped derail Peters’ ill-fated run for secretary of state in the Republican primary, wherein voters decisively nominated former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson.
Coverage of the Peters saga reflects the most crucial role of the press. In a 1966 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Justice Hugo Black wrote: “(T)he press serves and was designed to serve as a powerful antidote to any abuses of power by governmental officials and as a constitutionally chosen means for keeping officials elected by the people responsible to all the people whom they were selected to serve.”
Of course, Peters is low-hanging fruit. She’s a Republican whose intent was to “prove” (without basis) the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump — making her an easy media target.
The way the press handles Denver Public Schools board vice president Tay Anderson and CU Regent candidate Wanda James, however, is troubling.
In a November 2020 column, I pondered how a young, politically influential (he’s Colorado Democrats’ 2020 “Rising Star”) member of the DPS school board always seemed to dodge media accountability.
Often, a catchy Anderson story arises — say, when he claimed he collapsed at Target and needed medical attention, or where he accused police of pushing him at a protest, purportedly requiring a hospital stay. “The media splashed, and then, radio silence.” The press never followed a story through. Anderson himself appeared always to move on. No one ever discovers what actually happened.
Then came Spring 2021, when bombshell accusations of sexual misconduct were first leveled against him. Denver’s media finally displayed curiosity as the DPS board launched its independent investigation. Anderson’s colleagues ultimately censured him for “unbecoming” conduct.
As a school board member, Anderson has a fiduciary responsibility over children.
As I’ve extensively detailed previously, the DPS investigation arguably found he groomed schoolchildren. Yet most in the press have since largely ignored the report’s disturbing conclusions, often erroneously advancing Anderson’s false claim he’d been “cleared.” Similarly, they’ve ignored his many public pleas for personal donations.
On Sunday, Anderson tweeted, “My car was broken into last night…They stole all of my sons belongings. His entire diaper bag with clothes, toys, medicine, bottles, etc — GONE.” He continued: “If anyone wants to help, replace some of these items, I welcome the offer.”
He tweeted a resolution Tuesday: “Khalil’s belongings have been replaced and I have a list of orgs. that are doing the work within the community to support families in need.” Anderson did not respond to an emailed request for comment on the purported theft, including whether he filed a police report.
As a two-time victim of auto-theft, I sympathize with any victim of a property crime. It’s a horrible violation. Even so, it’s inappropriate for elected officials to publicly crowdfund baby supplies or cash.
For Tay Anderson, though, this is normal.
On Feb. 28, 2021, Anderson tweeted a baby registry link accompanied by a professionally-produced video announcing he would soon be a father. Supporters swiftly flocked to contribute. He’s publicly requested personal donations via Venmo and benefited from more than $12,000 in GoFundMe’s, including one started by his campaign manager, Tiffany Caudill (now a Denver City Council candidate).
Since taking office, Anderson’s only known income is roughly $12,000 he’s been paid by political campaigns, mostly the campaigns of DPS board colleagues Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum. Nobody knows who’s been picking up the tab for Anderson’s “tens of thousands” of dollars in legal and PR costs, let alone his baby bills.
One of Anderson’s mentors and supporters, Wanda James, benefits from similar media disinterest. James is the Democratic nominee for Denver’s University of Colorado regent and a pioneer in Colorado’s recreational marijuana industry — a fact central to her campaign.
She’s close to Gov. Jared Polis, who tapped James to manage his 2008 congressional campaign and later serve on his gubernatorial transition team for marijuana policy and the state’s tourism board. In last week’s column (“Privileged James seeking profit from CU Regent victory?”), I explored her “history of leveraging her privilege and political influence to benefit her business.”
“Is this legal marijuana dealer’s candidacy a ploy to generate more business opportunities for her?” I asked. It’s a question otherwise unexamined in the press – despite the fact that James “pulled out all the stops” to avoid consequences to her dispensary (Simply Pure Colorado) after, as I recapped last week, her legal pot shop was cited for failing an underage compliance check. She’s running to serve undergraduates who are mostly under 21.
Like it or not, Tina Peters, Tay Anderson and Wanda James are all important players in Colorado politics. Each deserves close scrutiny from the press. The public deserves a standard that is clear, consistent and void of political games. Alas, on this score, Colorado’s press has failed the public.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.