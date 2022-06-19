The wealth gap between Black households and white households — both in Colorado and nationwide — is vast and unconscionable. It is not getting smaller. And the dominance of immense monopolies in critical sectors of the American economy may be contributing to widening the gap. Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google manipulate consumers, squeeze small businesses and exploit hourly workers.
But Congress can change that. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA), by limiting the power of Big Tech to manipulate consumers and promote their own products, will encourage the growth of minority-owned businesses, support the fight for better wages and help Black consumers — and all consumers — hold onto the money they’ve earned, and better still, potentially put that money back in their own community businesses instead of into the pockets of billionaire CEOs.
Household wealth is the net worth of everything a household “owns” —including home equity, bank accounts, stocks and bonds — minus household debts, like mortgages and credit card balances. A 2016, survey by the U.S. Federal Reserve found that White households had a median net worth of $181,900, while the Black households had just $18,200 — a $163,9000 gap. In the most recent survey, in 2019, that gap had actually grown slightly, to 164,100.
There are a number of reasons why this gap persists. But I believe that the ability of Big Tech to ruthlessly exploit its gatekeeper position in multiple sectors is an important one.
Small businesses have traditionally been a path to prosperity for entrepreneurial people of color. And I take heart in the fact that companies like Amazon seem to be reaching out to small minority-owned businesses. But, really, how much help is it when a small business trying to sell on Amazon has to pay an average of 34% of their revenue to Amazon to do it? And Amazon, like other tech giants, uses its gatekeeper status to steer consumers to their own self-branded products — products in direct competition with the businesses they are supposed to be supporting.
A growing number of African Americans are graduating from college, but only 2% of the technical workers at Facebook and at Google are Black. And if an ambitious app designer, say in Aurora, wants to strike out on his and her own, they’re not allowed to sell their products directly to cell phone users — Apple and Google maintain complete control over their respective app stores. Even if Apple decides to let an app be sold, they still can skim up to 30% in fees from developers.
For many Coloradans, the first rung up the economic ladder is a good-paying blue-collar job. Amazon’s senior leadership is 70% White, and Amazon’s profits keep them well-compensated and the price of their stock options high. But the people on the first rung, Amazon’s field and customer support team, is 70% people of color. And, in this case, Amazon uses its profits to battle against attempts to form unions and fight for better pay. In a recent battles for union representation in New York, $18-an-hour warehouse workers found themselves up against $20,000 a week anti-union consultants, as well as forced into mandatory meetings and showered with anti-union propaganda. There is no reason to believe they won’t do the same thing here in Colorado.
Of course, half of building household wealth is keeping what you earn, whether you’re an engineer or a warehouse worker.
But Big Tech makes that harder for everyone by guiding consumers towards products that earn them the most profit, forcing out or buying up competing businesses and — don’t forget — imposing fees on independent sellers, forcing them to charge customers more.
This can be devastating for Colorado’s minority-owned businesses and the communities they serve alike.
I don’t believe that Big Tech purposely is trying to make life harder for Black people in Colorado, or elsewhere. But their first goal is always to make a profit. And, to do that, they use their power to make rules that benefit themselves at the expense of everybody else — especially people and groups that have historically lacked economic and political influence. I’m not against Google or Apple; I just want the playing field to be tilted a little less in their favor and a little more evenly towards my community.
I want them to make it easier to close the wealth gap instead of harder. It’s been hard for too long. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has pledged to bring AICOA to a vote this summer.
Colorado is fortunate to have two U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper who understand the importance of creating jobs and helping small businesses succeed. My hope is that they will listen to the concerns of Colorado’s Black community and publicly support AICOA today.
Portia Prescott is the president of the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State-Area Conference and managing partner of Jefferson Prescott Consulting, a strategic Consulting Outreach and Engagement firm based in Aurora.