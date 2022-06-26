The old “certificate of need” law keeps coming up in my mind as I see a large number of health-care facilities spring up in the Colorado corridor that follows the Rocky Mountains’ spine. Where the building is doesn’t always reflect where it can best serve the greatest need. Furthermore, I have always believed in health care for all. It’s something the current hospital construction explosion doesn’t meet.
I have always believed that a degree of regulation was necessary to determine the number of hospital institutions under construction. The building of a hospital shouldn’t have the same profit motive as other American commercial ventures, and it’s the reason I supported the certificate of need, or CON, law that existed during Gov. Dick Lamm’s tenure. The law included a measured and regulated growth of health-care institutions — at the right pace and in areas with the greatest need.
Thirty-five states in the U.S. still have CON laws, a mandate that was instituted by the federal government in 1974 and part of the National Health Planning and Resources Development Act. The goals were: to ensure supply of adequate health-care services; enhance care for rural population, and encourage higher-quality care and more charity care. And where possible, to use lower-cost health-care modalities.
Congress eliminated the mandate in the mid-1980s after it was claimed that the CON laws did not achieve the desired goals. Still, 35 states did not follow the rush to the exit doors. I think the other 15 states — including Colorado — abolished ways of providing a degree of health-care equity for most Americans.
Colorado no longer requires demonstration of need — for a hospital, clinic or diagnostic institution — for construction. The result is easy to see. Driving north along Interstate 25 from Pueblo on your way to Wyoming, you can easily spot new medical facilities, as well as expansion of existing ones. New centers have been built in Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Denver’s Highlands area, Westminster, Longmont, Fort Collins — just to name a few.
Aurora now boasts a major medical complex along I-225 in addition to the pre-existing Aurora Medical Center. Parker, Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Greeley, Broomfield, Loveland and many others have experienced a boom in hospital and other health-care institution construction.
I have not been privy to the insight nor logic of so much health-care construction. It sometimes sounds like a war being waged between a number of entities that want to outshine and out-construct the other.
They include Centura, UC Health, and the for-profit HCA-owned Healthone hospitals in Colorado. These are the giants stepping on each others’ turf in Colorado — from Colorado Springs, to Vail and Boulder and Fort Collins.
And then, as happens often, I find myself revising my opinions about some issues. That is true of the medical construction business. Yes, it is true most of the shiny, brand-new health-care institutions are in white wealthy neighborhoods, and few of them extend services to rural Colorado, which was one of the essential provisions of the CON law.
Indeed, today’s health-care model no longer differentiates between the for-profit and the not-for-profit institution. Both groups have been reported to have reaped huge profits even as they slash their expenses in doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as well as benefits. And then of course, the uninsured and the under insured are still with us.
I confess I was overjoyed by the way Colorado’s institutions rose up, when the COVID pandemic hit. Colorado had enough ICU beds to adequately manage the very ill and the dying. Kudos must also go to Gov. Jared Polis and the state and the federal government that covered the expense of the care we all received. The powers that built hospitals with an eye toward expected profitability in fact prepared the ground for the unknown, unpredicted, pandemic.
Colorado doesn’t have the CON law. It is unlikely we will ever see it here again. The competition to build more hospitals across the state will persist. One would wish the charity and healing power of medicine would also embrace the native American, the immigrant farm worker and others. I know, it’s but this church mouse’s wish.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”