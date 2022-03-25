To Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, if you shoot and kill a man who’s spraying nonlethal mace at you, she might dismiss your charges. But if you’re a woman fleeing an angry mob that’s swarming and attacking your vehicle, you must be prosecuted to the fullest extent.
On October 10, 2020, Matthew Dolloff, 31, shot and killed Lee Keltner, 49, blocks from the Colorado Capitol. Keltner had just participated in a right-wing Patriot Muster.
Dolloff was there as a security guard hired by 9News. Shockingly, he didn’t have the requisite security guard license — meaning he never should have been there, much less had a gun with him — in the first place. Yet there he was.
Following a verbal altercation, Keltner apparently slapped at Dolloff. Dolloff pulled his firearm as Keltner revealed a can of mace or pepper spray. Photos and video captured Dolloff firing his gun when Keltner sprayed the teargas. Dolloff’s shot was fatal, killing Keltner.
McCann’s office charged the unlicensed security guard with second-degree murder two days later — charges her office strongly defended until just this month. On Monday, McCann formally dismissed the case in court.
The DA’s office claimed, “(P)rosecutors realized that they would not be able to prove that Mr. Dolloff did not have the right to use deadly force to defend himself and others pursuant to Colorado law.”
McCann’s conclusion is inexplicable. For 17 months, prosecutors kept pressing the charges in court. Suddenly, they drop the case. What specific evidence did she obtain that now justifies dismissal?
As one former longtime Denver police officer wrote me, “You have video of a man spraying nonlethal teargas to stop someone from advancing on him and another man who shoots him with a gun (deadly force) to stop what? How does (McCann) say that can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt? What took so long?”
Astoundingly, McCann went further, suggesting that, had Dolloff not shot and killed Keltner, Keltner likely would have been prosecuted for menacing and assault.
“(W)ithout provocation, Mr. Keltner verbally threatened and physically assaulted Mr. Dolloff and was the initial aggressor before being shot,” she added.
What facts and evidence specifically bear this out? We don’t know. Instead, prosecutors are sealing the case.
McCann’s dismissal makes so little sense, sources say Gov. Jared Polis was stunned.
Contrast McCann’s eagerness to dismiss Dolloff’s murder case with her zealous persecution of Jennifer Watson. On May 28, 2020, Watson, 37, was driving west on Colfax when she unexpectedly encountered a protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The unpermitted gathering of left-wing activists had taken over the streets, so she followed other cars turning onto Broadway.
Before Watson knew it, the mob was “smashing the sides of my car, the back of my car, I felt things hitting my car.” 22-year-old Max Bailey jumped on the hood of her car “and started punching my windshield,” she told me. “That is when I grew absolutely terrified.”
“Here was a 37-year-old woman, alone in her vehicle, just trying to get home,” I wrote last August. “She is surrounded and physically attacked by a mob that has taken over the streets. Meanwhile, her dog barks in horror. It’s loud. It’s intense. What would you do?”
Watson knew she had to escape. She pressed the gas to flee the onslaught, and her car — already turned rightward — lurched toward Bailey, striking him. He fell down, then rose, seemingly intact. As Watson fled, a woman latched onto the passenger window “for a block, maybe longer.” Watson couldn’t see out the right side of her window; there were still people to the left of her car.
Watson knew she was the victim. Shortly after getting to safety, she called the police to report the assault. Bailey knew he wasn’t a victim. He never called the cops.
Yet video spread online purporting to show an intentional collision into a peaceful protester.
Watson was doxxed, an online petition called for her arrest, she received threats and an aerial picture of her house was posted online. Her new interior design business had to close because of the fallout.
McCann didn’t care about Watson’s self-defense or her personal safety. She never dropped the charges because she “couldn’t prove assault beyond reasonable doubt.” Instead, McCann threatened felony charges and ultimately filed misdemeanors against Watson. She vigorously pursued the case. A jury found Watson guilty of reckless driving, but they acquitted her of assault.
“These weren’t innocent pedestrians crossing the street. This was a mob committing false imprisonment,” I wrote last year. “Did McCann care about that? No. … Any driver who tries to escape false imprisonment is to be punished — not her captors.”
After 17 months, Dolloff the unlicensed security guard got all charges dropped and walks free because of “self-defense.” With Lee Keltner in the grave, McCann implies the deceased would have been charged with a crime if he wasn’t killed. Jennifer Watson, on the other hand, will live with a criminal conviction and significant reputational damage for the rest of her life. McCann treated left-wing Max Bailey as a victim, even personally calling him first — before Watson or the public — to inform him of her findings. Bailey was never criminally charged for his attack.
Forget double jeopardy. Beth McCann is guilty of astonishing, politically charged double standards.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.