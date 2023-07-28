The day after a student shot two deans inside East High School on March 22, Denver’s school board chose to hide — retreating behind closed doors for five hours. The board unveiled a memo, illegally crafted in secret, that temporarily reinstated school resource officers (SROs) on high school campuses. It was the only reasonable call — but undertaken solely because Superintendent Alex Marrero had forced their hand.

For months following the executive session, Denver Public Schools fought in court to keep the recording from news outlets, including The Denver Gazette, which collectively argued the meeting violated Colorado’s open-meeting laws. That is, until the board couldn’t withstand any more pressure. After DPS lost in court and filed an appeal, the board finally voted to release the video one week ago — and it’s far from flattering.

“In a crisis, don’t hide behind anything or anybody,” former University of Alabama football coach Bear Bryant once remarked. “They’re going to find you anyway.” And found they were. The closed-door saga of the Denver school board lays bare yet another web of dysfunction — one consumed by self-interest and appearances to the media — all in callous disregard for the safety of students and staff.

For a meeting ostensibly held to discuss confidential information and security arrangements, the board devoted excessive time to vigorously chastising Marrero for unilaterally returning SROs on a temporary basis, contra district policy banning them.

“Your words put us in danger because you made the community look at us and act like we weren’t responsive to them,” outgoing board member Tay Anderson barked, while claiming to be the victim of vulgar and threatening emails because of Marrero.

Notably absent was any concern for the dangers to students and staff because the board banned officers from schools.

“You’ve made yourself the hero. Everybody is applauding you,” he whined. “We got emails thanking you: ‘Go SROs! Go SROs! Thank you for your courage, Superintendent Marrero. But f—k the rest of the seven board members.’ Those are the emails: Resign today.”

Let’s be real: Anderson’s foremost concern wasn’t the superintendent going rogue against district policy. It was his own selfish yearning to play hero. But he felt upstaged — left in the dust and denied the accolades he craves. By again fixating on who deserves credit rather than doing the right thing, Anderson detracted from the board’s ability to effectively address the crisis and prioritize student safety.

“We’re all in this together,” Marrero countered. “It may not seem that way, but I’m not concerned about being the savior or the hero…I need you all to come to that conclusion. That it’s not about who does what. It’s about the how.”

No one advocates keeping SROs out of schools more than Tay Anderson, who voted to remove them in 2020. He voted against their permanent reinstatement this June. Those facts remain — whether Marrero acted unilaterally in March or not.

“There was almost a wall of being even able to talk about bringing back SROs because the board felt like they were contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline,” Director Charmaine Lindsay noted Saturday on my 710KNUS radio show. Lindsay was the lone voice fervently making the case for cops on campus.

Preoccupied by petty passions and concerns over the press, the board neglected those they serve — to the point that Marrero felt the need to call them out. “No one has asked about our students. No one has asked about my staff,” Marrero challenged the board. Later, when board members finally brought them up, Marrero expressed gratitude — for simply acknowledging students and staff.

Let’s be clear: This entire debacle could have been avoided. All the board had to do was publicly discuss and vote to temporarily suspend the policy prohibiting SROs through June and direct Marrero to produce a long-term safety plan. Instead, they needlessly overcomplicated matters to craft a detailed memo in executive session. Concealing discussions and making decisions behind closed doors only fuels doubt and skepticism.

“The majority of that video was talking about school board issues that should have been addressed in public,” Lindsay admitted. “I think we made a mistake in not going public with the rest of the meeting once we realized where it was going.”

Multiple school board members questioned the legality of their actions during the meeting — including Anderson, Lindsay and Director Scott Baldermann. But bad legal advice from the school district’s attorney isn’t enough.

“Even if we are allowed to do an executive session legally, it wasn’t necessary or appropriate,” Baldermann told me. “I wish I’d spoken up and said, this is not something we should be doing behind closed doors.”

Baldermann and Lindsay have each acknowledged the need for greater transparency since April, when they were among four board members who appropriately declined another executive session.

Anderson and colleague Scott Esserman, though, persist in defending their backroom behavior. “Allusions that have been cast that there have been untoward or inappropriate actions in executive sessions, I’d like to counter that narrative now — clearly and completely,” Esserman asserted in April.

The closed-door meeting is yet another embarrassment for Denver Public Schools. By choosing their sordid path amid a very real crisis, Denver’s school board again proved novelist C.J. Redwine’s stirring admonition: “Losing your head in a crisis is a good way to become the crisis.”

DPS has become the crisis.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.