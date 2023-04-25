Results from a recent Wall Street Journal poll show a growing number of Americans no longer believe a college degree is worth the investment. As president-elect of Colorado Christian University, I understand the growing concern because I, too, share their common sense.

The rising costs for a college education have been directly correlated to the easy availability of student loans. But I ask, has all that money produced more academic rigor, better graduates, cultural leaders, and finer colleges and universities?

In reality, we’ve seen little more than expanded administrative overhead, attempts at social engineering, increased bias-police hires and classroom intimidation.

Many of our nation’s colleges and universities have turned away from imparting common sense and turned to expounding common nonsense. There’s been a steady movement to denigrate the collected wisdom of thousands of years to the prattling tropes of Dead White Men, replacing it with placating isms.

Over just a few decades we’ve witnessed a radical shift: objective truth has been replaced with an endlessly malleable “my truth.” We’ve been left with a costly college system where too many schools exist to propagate “lies that are truthed about, and truths that are lied about.”

Universities should provide a quality education founded on truth. Students should be empowered to develop their common sense based on a comprehension of historic liberal arts and scientific disciplines. Students should learn to adopt values and good judgement based on a pedagogy of well-established principles of philosophy, governance, communication and reasoning.

Can we agree that truth is not a matter of consensus nor personal experience? Eternal truths are just that – everlasting, proven and guaranteed.

Yet, somehow, common sense has given way to a campaign of common nonsense:

A country founded on the right to right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness has embraced the right to end life, simply by calling it a choice.

If you’re 40 years old or younger, you have learned we live in a world doomed to imminent destruction, that the world God created will come to an end not by His hand, but by human-caused climate change.

Faculty now posit that profit is an old-fashioned evil. Students learn that creating a business by innovation, sweat and personal sacrifice is greedy and wrongheaded.

If you are 20 and younger, you have grown up in the academic era of “my truth.” Reality is whatever you want it to be. Those who argue for objective reality are corrected and admonished that objective truth is a tool of oppression.

While we live in a country established on the principles that government exists to serve people and protect individual rights endowed by our Creator, the narrative has shifted to a founding based on systemic slavery and oppression. Instead of working toward a society built on content of character without regard to the color of skin, now we’re taught that skin color determines what you believe and how you behave.

In today’s synthesized reality, the rising generation doesn’t learn that God created mankind as male and female — the most fundamental truth about ourselves, but that we are nothing more than personal avatars to be manipulated by periodic preference and radical experimentation.

Many of today’s colleges and universities have defaulted to indoctrinating students to believe they are victims of oppression, that victimhood equals virtue, leaving students to respond to those who question their self-centered world with jeers, labels and demands of silence.

Colorado Christian University (CCU) is different. We believe a university should serve students by providing a foundation of truth, by empowering students to think for themselves and to test their notions against the great thinkers of the past and the Holy Word of God. Academia should resume producing resilient adults who know how to ask questions, to challenge with thought, not anger — and students who don’t need to resort to labels and insults.

At CCU, we are committed to instructing students how to navigate their education through research, reason and a study of the great works. We serve our students by empowering them to think, not by assuring them they’re the pinnacle of human development, or that ideologies cooked up yesterday outshine truths the Imago Deo has embraced for thousands of years.

There is nothing wrong with exploring new ideas, or what are more likely new-sounding ideas. Academic, rational exploration and examination is our standard, knowing that examination does not equal adoption. Adoption is conditional on withstanding scrutiny and comportment with the word of God.

I promise, CCU will operate a great Christian university that seeks to educate every student through academic enterprise, conserving and transmitting human wisdom; a community of students who will be convictional, courageous and character-filled Christ followers entering the world full of grace and truth.

Eric Hogue has been named the 22nd president of Colorado Christian University. He will assume his new role on June 1. He currently serves as CCU’s vice president of advancement, overseeing all university fundraising efforts including campaigns for annual, capital, endowment, planned gifts, alumni, parents and athletics.