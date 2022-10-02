Some people were drawn to Trump’s politics because to them he was the first person to bring up talk of immigration. As an immigrant I think of American immigration policies all the time. Candidate Donald Trump’s vitriol towards immigrants in general and Mexicans in particular was quite a shock to me.
If we could wave a magic wand, we could instantly erect border walls, remove 11 million undocumented immigrants who perform the most menial labor Americans despise; we could replace them with Norwegian immigrants who to some are more acceptable. The flow of destitute, maltreated and abused people from Central America would magically disappear. We could also arrest the deleterious phenomena resulting from climate change. But that won’t happen. And I doubt we want it to happen.
The solution to what we see happening at the southern border is not Florida’s and Texas governors’ stunts which are but sideshows meant to garner them votes. We must deal with the problem in a logical, apolitical and humane way — a very difficult thing to do. Immigration is such an attractive target for certain politicians.
Immigration is viewed through our varying political lenses; it ranges from: build the wall to keep out Central American and Mexican rapists, drug dealers and criminals and Mexico will pay for it; to a nonexistent laissez-faire immigration policy. My Hispanic friends’ opinion on new immigration is confused, varying in colors as various as Latin immigrant groups. Old Cubans, Colombians, Venezuelans view immigration to the U.S. quite differently from Haitians, Mexicans and Central Americans. I have yet to hear a cogent and unified Latin opinion. No one that I know advocates “open borders.”
As an immigrant and a physician I have worked on countless undocumented patients. My unique vantage point allows me to see immigrants as human beings, no different from my White patients. I also know that there are solutions to the immigration conundrum, to reverse the current dire state. We can’t go on living blindly with 11 million undocumented souls, without rights, ignoring their status, as they diligently work for our common good. And if this is the only home immigrant children — brought to the U.S. decades ago — have ever known, they can’t be illegal aliens.
For many on the right, immigration is a great tool to rile the base; the southern border is a great prop for their ads.
The left insists on following the law — evaluate refugees’ legitimate asylum claims, before deportation. Reason is however swamped by the overwhelming numbers at the border. That said, as in many things, most Americans want an equitable, humane solution to our immigration policy.
As I see it, there are no simple answers, but, as President John Kennedy said — “We choose to go to the moon not because it is easy but because it is hard.” Let’s create nonpartisan immigration advocacy groups that work to force politicians to, for once, do the people’s will.
Our drug laws have bred and grown Central American drug cartels — the destructive monsters of Latin American societies. Cartels can be defanged by ending our futile, ineffectual War on Drugs. Constructive means of growing a healthy Central America include promulgating better health-care and education systems for Latin American children. The U.S. has helped build healthy societies around the world; let’s replicate that experience in these places where misery and grinding poverty are the daily diet.
Traditionally Central American politicians have hewn to U.S. desires; we spent precious American treasures to keep out leftist Cubans and communism from succeeding. The zeal we demonstrated then is what Central America now needs — to institute political reform and root out venality and corruption in Central America. Surely liberals and Republicans can agree to that.
Tall walls, seas, oceans and mountains will not stop the global northward migration that we are witnessing and is a phenomenon resulting from climate change, poverty and corrupt political systems. The answer is to tackle the root cause, by having a logical, adult, rational dialogue as to the best way to manage undocumented migrants in our midst and the large numbers at our borders clamoring to be admitted.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history. On Twitter: @PiusKKamau On Facebook: PiusKamauAuthor