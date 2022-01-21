Today in Washington, D.C., tens of thousands of Americans of all ages and from all 50 states — including a delegation from Colorado Christian University — are convening on the nation’s capital for the annual March for Life.
Organizers recognize the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. The March for Life takes place in hopes the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) may finally affirm life and overturn Roe.
While pro-life activists are hopeful it could finally happen this summer, abortion advocates are fearful. Colorado became the first state in 1967 to explicitly legalize abortion, albeit in limited circumstances.
Following Roe in 1973, we quickly became among the most liberal states for abortion laws.
As The Gazette reported Wednesday, lawmakers haven’t explicitly legalized abortion in state statute. That’s because “we never felt like we had to,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (Pueblo). “We didn’t fear losing those protections … but with what’s happening nationally, we’re afraid if Roe v. Wade gets pulled, we don’t have protections,” she asserted.
As of deadline, Democrats will soon unveil legislation to codify abortion in Colorado law. Why? Even if Roe is overturned tomorrow, Colorado’s existing, implicit abortion guarantees will remain intact.
Democrats say this isn’t enough. Each year, legislators introduce abortion bills to the General Assembly, especially pro-life legislation. We frequently see state ballot initiatives seeking to do the same. If Roe is overturned, they contend, it could open the floodgates to significant legal constraints on abortions in Colorado.
Colorado legislators and voters have never meaningfully restricted abortion in 50 years. It’s hard to argue that new laws are preemptively necessary to make Colorado’s uberliberal abortion stance extra-official, rather than letting a fair debate play out if the time comes.
As it stands, Colorado’s abortion protections make us the most liberal of the 50 states, second only to the District of Columbia. Our only tangible restrictions are twofold. First, if a minor under age 18 seeks an abortion, her parents must be notified (but aren’t required to consent) unless the child obtains a judicial exemption. Second, the state may reimburse the costs of an abortion if the life of the mother is endangered, or in cases of rape or incest.
It still shocks me that Colorado literally has no substantive limits on taking the life of an unborn child. We are one of only seven states that permit partial-birth abortion regardless of the circumstances, even allowing abortion up until birth. Boulder houses one of very few clinics nationwide that perform late-term abortions.
Unlike in 1973, however, the science is now clear that an unborn baby is fully formed and “viable” (capable of living outside of the womb) by 24 weeks. The human fetus can feel pain while undergoing an abortion procedure. Even more, at 15 weeks, unborn babies have a heartbeat. They can move around or even kick, react to physical stimuli and move their fingers.
In 2022, it isn’t unreasonable to think the lives of the unborn should be protected by law.
This is why the pro-life movement brought Proposition 115 to the 2020 ballot. Far from extreme, it took a realistic and measured approach to protecting the unborn.
Prop 115 would have followed the science and prohibited abortion after 22 weeks gestational age — putting Colorado more in line with all but six other countries. (The United States is one of only seven nations that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks.) It included exceptions for the life of the mother or if her life is “threatened by a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury.”
The mother would not face penalties, either. This is important, especially for women who have later-term miscarriages and might otherwise find themselves re-victimized by an investigation after losing her baby. Prop 115 also mandated zero jail time for the abortion provider, instead making the provider subject to a fine and medical license suspension.
As sensible as Prop 115 was, it lost at the ballot box. Restricting abortion isn’t easy in Colorado, even with the common-sense approach that pro-lifers are now taking. It’s hard to understand why Colorado’s Democratic legislators are so concerned.
Sure, the Supreme Court appears primed to tighten Roe this year. Yet it’s hard to believe they’ll actually overturn the 50-year precedent altogether. Rather, SCOTUS seems likelier to update Roe to reflect today’s medical science by enabling broader abortion limits after about 20 months, or five months into a nine-month pregnancy. If so, this would revise Roe, not overturn it.
“As I see it, a possible 20-week point for restricting abortion would preserve most of Roe, as a practical matter, since over 90% of abortions occur before 20 weeks,” said Ilya Somin, Professor of Law at George Mason University in Virginia and a self-described supporter of abortion rights. “It might make a hash of some of Roe’s reasoning, but the bottom line would be preserving abortion rights for the vast majority of those who want to exercise them.”
If Roe v. Wade does get an update, Coloradans would benefit from a pragmatic and sensible discussion about what to do next.
Rushing to pass preemptive laws that cement Colorado’s outdated abortion laws would be both premature and rash.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.