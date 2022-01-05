As the new year begins, Denver Public Schools, like school districts across the country, faces a series of daunting challenges. Most notable at this moment is the Omicron variant surge, which, while likely to be short-lived, will make it difficult for schools to remain open to in-person learning for the next several weeks.
But DPS faces other challenges with longer-term impacts as well. Some are of the district’s own making. Others are caused by demographic changes. How the district’s board and leadership addresses these challenges will determine whether Superintendent Alex Marrero, fresh off a premature contract extension, retroactively merits that extension.
Here are my 10 wishes for DPS as its leadership and board head into the new year.
1. The new school board, which includes some strong personalities and large egos, abides by its newly-established policy governance framework and gives Marrero the space and authority to manage the district without meddling. Under policy governance, the board has developed a series of ends it wants Marrero and his team to achieve. Board members are supposed to operate at a policy level and not insert themselves into day-to-day district operations. We’ll see how that goes. If board members chip away at this framework, more dysfunction will ensue.
2. Marrero and his team do everything in their power to keep schools open for in-person learning, even through the Omicron surge. There has been ample documentation that the past 21 months of disrupted learning has set students back significantly. While staffing issues will cause some disruptions over the next several weeks in particular, they must be kept to a minimum.
3. New board members remember that they serve all DPS students and families and do not allow ideology, or interest groups to which they may feel beholden, drive their decision-making.
4. The board examines enrollment projections for the next several years and develops a sensible process for school consolidations and, yes, closures. No neighborhood wants its school closed, but as stewards of a $1 billion-plus budget, board members must find ways for the district to live within its means. This, inevitably, will mean shuttering schools.
5. The board avoids taking a hard left turn that drives from the district families who can afford private options. This would exacerbate the enrollment decline and related budget challenges.
6. The board accepts DPS staff recommendations on charter school renewals and doesn’t try to weaken the autonomy and freedoms charter schools enjoy.
7. Similarly, the board respects innovation school and innovation zone autonomies and does not try to curb the freedoms enjoyed by the zones in particular.
8. The board and staff work together to develop an ambitious plan to help students accelerate their learning to make up for ground lost during pandemic-era disruptions. If this means full-time summer school for large numbers of students, so be it. Staffing will be a challenge, but massive amounts of federal aid should make it possible to pay teachers for summer work.
9. The district provides a detailed and transparent accounting of how it has spent federal COVID-relief funds.
10. The board and staff develop a strategic plan for the district that includes some test-based accountability. Some board members are reflexively anti-testing, but some form of standardized measurement is essential.
Am I optimistic that most of these wishes will come true? Not particularly.
As I’ve written previously, early signs from this new board are troubling, in terms of transparency and ideology. Despite rhetoric around being unified, divisions already exist among board members, and if these so-called adult issues continue to be a disruption, it’s the children of Denver who will suffer.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.
