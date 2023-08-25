When the Colorado Education Association voted to condemn capitalism earlier this year, Marxist teacher Tim Hernández cheered the teachers union’s newfound license to “publicly advocate & lobby for anti-capitalist policies at the CO Capitol.” Now, the Aurora Public Schools Chicano studies teacher is among three candidates vying for House District 4 in Denver, vacated by recently elected City Councilwoman Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez.

The 26-year-old “firebrand” was dismissed by Denver Public Schools in May 2022 for reasons that remain undisclosed, gaining Hernández notoriety when he sparked student walkouts. If elected tomorrow by the Democratic Party vacancy committee, his alignment with other far-left legislators will shape the Democrat-dominated General Assembly — and pursue their primary project to attack social grievances and annihilate “white supremacy.” Yet Hernández’s candidacy raises red flags. In a recent tweet, he asserted that it “(f)eels important to remind us today that we will not legislate our way out of white supremacy.” It’s an odd take from someone who wants to join the legislature. However, as an avowed communist, Hernández champions radical change — often with violent rhetoric.

“Your [communist] theory will not save you,” he admonished a radical crowd outside the state capitol in May. “The revolution… will happen in the hood.” It won’t be led by those who are the most well-versed in Lenin or Marxist theory, he emphasized. “The revolution will be led by the people… And I say all of this because I’m a teacher.”

Hernández’s revolutionary vision is alarming. “I am absolutely advocating for a cultural revolution where we dismantle individual and systemic white supremacy,” he admitted in a January 2021 tweet, adding that this would be “a FORCEFUL cultural revolution.”

The term “cultural revolution” evokes China’s horrifying Cultural Revolution, orchestrated by Chinese Communist Party founder Mao Zedong. One of history’s most brutal atrocities, Mao’s revolution claimed millions of lives while attempting to eradicate old ideas, culture, customs and habits — pitting indoctrinated children against their “subversive” parents.

“All Communist Parties, upon attaining power, have become completely merciless,” warned the late Soviet dissident, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who spent years imprisoned in the former Soviet Union’s Gulags. “But at the stage before they achieve power, it is necessary to use disguises.”

Let’s be clear: As a well-versed Marxist educator, Hernández surely knows this history — yet he obscures it within a heroic social justice narrative. His willingness “to advocate for any form of disruption to (white supremacy) and every manifestation it has” underscores an ends-justify-the-means mentality. If legislation can’t resolve his concerns, why run for office? Does he genuinely believe potential violent outcomes are justified to pursue his goals?

I emailed him similar questions, among others, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Though these extreme statements might seem like mere strategic exaggerations to amplify personal power and promote Marxist ideas, they likely reflect Hernández’s actual beliefs. This isn’t theoretical. It carries real-world policy consequences — as exemplified by his views on youth involvement in gangs.

In May of 2021, Hernández vigorously criticized North High School’s approach to potential gang affiliations based on clothing and urged a focus on understanding the root causes of gang issues instead. It would have been a reasonable defense of free speech — if he stopped there. But he didn’t. “Policing clothing has everything to do with conformity, white supremacy, and colonization,” Hernández wrote. “Stop shaming gangs and love your kids instead.”

Stop shaming gangs? Earlier this year, Turquisha Moore Armstrong, a 39-year-old Black mother of eight, likened gangs to a religious cult — recounting to the Denver Gazette how her deceased 16-year-old and 12-year-old sons were recruited into this world and died as a result. “Grown men in these gangs are picking out our young kids because they know they’re juveniles,” she shared.

The Gazette’s reporting has observed a shocking trend of ever-younger children joining gangs and perpetrating violent crimes, which worries experts. Rev. Leon Kelly, founder of “Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives” in the 1980s, noted a stark shift in the average age of youth caught up in gangs. Whereas they used to be 17- to 24-year-olds, Kelly said, gang life now ensnares kids from age 16 to as young as 10.

Yet somehow, Hernández believes gangs offer “beautiful examples of economic opportunity and social safety” — a claim clearly contracted by reality. His extraordinary ideology begs the question: Does Tim Hernández remotely grasp the grim reality of gang violence — violence that is shattering communities and taking young lives before they’ve really even begun?

Let’s be real: Deterring kids from joining gangs is all about showing love and concern. It has nothing to do with “shaming.” Glorifying such a perilous lifestyle, as Hernández strangely does, accomplishes the opposite. How can a Rep. Hernández be trusted to safeguard young people while embracing an ideology that condones destructive choices?

Set aside Hernández’s debatable claim that “white supremacy” permeates American society and government. The fact that a teacher and aspiring state representative repeatedly invokes violent rhetoric to advance his ideological views should concern every Coloradan. Left or right, such rhetoric must never be tolerated — let alone rewarded with positions of power. At a time of deep division and profound challenges, Colorado needs leaders committed to constructive dialogue and collaborative solutions.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter (X) @SengCenter.