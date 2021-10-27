Denver Ballot Measure 2E is about keeping our promises.
In 2015, voters broadly supported the passage of a measure to fund the first two phases of the National Western Center. Voters supported the measure because they wanted to keep the National Western Stock Show in Denver, they wanted to restore a stretch of the South Platter River, and they wanted to see the potential of the National Western Center take flight as an urban agricultural hub.
Over the past four years, enormous strides have been made:
• The river has been recovered and created six acres of new accessible open space
• Colorado State University’s three buildings — focusing on animal health, food and agriculture, and water resources — are all underway and nearly complete.
• The creation of the largest sewer heat recovery system in North America that uses waste energy from Denver’s sewer lines to create carbon free heating and cooling for 1 million square feet of new buildings is just about done.
• And in January, we will host the first Stock Show that will occupy one of the new buildings.
Thank you Denver voters for your support in 2015.
But there is still much more to do, particularly when it comes to serving the communities surrounding the National Western campus.
If passed by voters, Measure 2E will create the funding to build a new 10,000-seat arena and renovate the historic 1909 Building into a year-round indoor public food market. The arena will be the economic engine for the campus. Not only will it allow year-round activities like high school sports and other community events that just aren’t possible in the outdated Denver Coliseum, but it will also fill a gap for a much-needed venue not currently available in Denver.
Opponents will tell you, “we don’t need another venue in Denver,” when in fact we do. Cities compete nationally for events, and they have their pick of venue sizes and amenities in most major U.S. cities.
Denver has a gap for an indoor venue of around 10,000 seats. It’s no accident that the arena has been envisioned at this size — it was determined through good old-fashioned market research. Contrary to what the opponents will tell you, Denver is now a fly-over state for fall and winter events of this size.
Opponents also argue that this is a financially risky project that will raise taxes. Again, this simply isn’t true. Measure 2E is one of five proposals that will appear on the ballot as Measures 2A-E. These measures ask voters for permission to borrow funds to pay for 88 different projects — everything from sidewalk improvements to new libraries and rec centers to the new arena. It does not require a tax increase to pay for these projects, just as it hasn’t with past bond packages.
Opponents also will tell you that market studies undertaken in 2014 and 2019 cast doubt on the financial viability of the new arena. While these studies cited pros and cons, the conclusions of both studies were clear and definitive about the likely success and viability of the new arena and public market.
And why now? Opponents say, “what’s the rush?” We’re not rushing. This arena and public market have been almost a decade in the planning. Delaying these projects only delays the creation of almost 3,500 good-paying local jobs, $184 million in wages for workers during construction and $490 million in economic impact, all critically needed to support our recovery from the pandemic.
Waiting also delays the generation of dollars to support a new Community Investment Fund. This fund will be community-governed and community-directed and will receive its proceeds from the revenue generated by the new arena.
Opponents will also say “don’t we have bigger priorities?” It’s true, the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea desperately need fresh food. And the public market envisioned here will showcase local and regional food and bring healthy food access to an underserved food desert in our city. It’s also true that homelessness remains a top priority across our city. Measure 2B in this package creates new housing opportunities, and that’s additive to the nearly $100 million spent to address this need per year.
The bottom line on 2E is that the time is now because the needs are great and 2E provides the right solutions, in the right place at the right time. Never has the mission of the National Western Center been more relevant, and even urgent. Let’s keep our promises to our community and to our city. Vote yes on 2E.
Brad Buchanan is CEO of the National Western Center Authority.