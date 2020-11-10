Colorado voters, in general, and Denver voters, in particular, were in a generous and contradictory mood on Nov. 3. We will be grappling with the results, and the unintended consequences of those decisions for many years ahead. In one incredible spasm of civic engagement, the electorate voted to repeal the Gallagher Amendment (after almost 40 years); cut the income tax rate; raise the sales tax to help with homelessness in Denver; and, even more, including the reintroduction of wolves into Colorado. What a night!
Denver voters pretty much voted “yes” on almost every issue before them. Regrettably, several decisions to allow amending the City Charter to enhance City Council’s powers has now ensured that Denver’s municipal government will be visited with the dysfunction and gridlock that plague Washington. If you relish the absurd circus that goes on regularly between Congress and the White House, you will be entertained.
Three ballot measures are essentially to blame: 2E which gives council members the power to veto mayoral cabinet appointees, including the police chief, sheriff, and fire chief; 2G which empowers the Council to amend the mayor’s budget in the middle of the annual budget cycle; and, 2C which allows the council to hire professional services, including legal counsel, without the consent of the executive branch. All of these were sold under the guise of the need for a more “open and inclusive” form of city government. It is worth noting that former Mayor Wellington Webb, former City Council President Elbra Wedgeworth, and former City Council Finance Chair Jeanne Faatz led a coalition strongly opposing these measures.
Let’s unpack each of these briefly, pulling back the curtain so the troubles ahead can be revealed.
The problems 2E presents are the simplest to understand. Denver’s “strong mayor” form of government has worked for almost 100 years. The mayor has had the power to appoint the best people available to serve in the Cabinet and to lead our safety departments. That power now has been undercut, badly. Any proposed appointee for a key job now must run the gauntlet of 13 City Council members to secure the job. Any student of history knows that the chance to grandstand and settle scores with the mayor’s office will be almost irresistible to the council.
So if you were a talented police chief in another jurisdiction (or a rising star in the Denver Police Department), would you relish putting your livelihood and reputation on the line with the current City Council? If you have paid attention to the antics of Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca with her calls to “defund the police” or have witnessed council members berate city employees, including police officers, you know the answer to my question. Good people who want to serve the public simply will find other places and ways, rather than being part of Denver’s team.
2G is a bit more subtle, but if you follow how life works in Washington you can figure it out pretty fast. Until last Tuesday, the charter didn’t allow council members to amend or change the budget mid-year. That power was limited to the mayor. Now the council can move funds around, and the temptation to divert funds to “pet projects” in each member’s district will be very hard to ignore. As many will recall, Congress did this for years through “earmarked” appropriations until even that group found it hard to explain to the public. How many of us remember U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and the “Bridge to Nowhere” in Alaska? During the past few weeks, proponents of 2G scoffed at the idea that council members would exploit this new power, but anyone who’s ever watched congressional members set up their annual “Christmas Tree” with spending bills knows that we can expect parochial interests to prevail. By the way, under the “old” system, Denver was the only city and county that received AAA ratings from every major credit rating agency. That rating helped us keep interest rates very low any time we leveraged the city’s credit rating to borrow funds for infrastructure projects. Let’s see what our rating is next time we are up for consideration.
And, last, we come to 2C, the new power of council to hire its own professional services professionals, and most notably, its own lawyers. The City Attorney’s Office in Denver has over 100 lawyers, and it serves the city in multiple ways, including litigation, employment, business transactions, human services needs, and all projects related to Denver International Airport. For countless years, a top attorney in that office routinely served as counsel to the council. But the City Council feels left out, and now it will have its own lawyer(s).
Again, how well do we think this will work? Well, if you have enjoyed the past year replete with the litigious wars between the Department of Justice and the lawyers for multiple congressional committees, you will be happy. If City Council disagrees with the mayor’s ideas on a project to pursue or a policy to follow, we can witness an original case in Denver District Court: the City and County of Denver v. the City and County of Denver. Your tax dollars at work.
Sadly, each of these measures were sold as necessary to make government better. Instead, they will infect Denver city government with the squabbling dysfunction that has crippled our federal government.
Cole Finegan has served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.