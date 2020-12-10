It’s nearly time to say goodbye to 2020. For nearly everyone I know, the new year cannot arrive soon enough. From a global pandemic to economic uncertainty to an historic election to the largest wildfires in history, 2020 has proven to be historic, unprecedented and challenging.
Perhaps the silver lining is rediscovering our resilience. If this year has taught us nothing else, its taught us that Coloradans are tough, innovative, compassionate and most of all resilient. It’s a fact that gives us the faith to look forward to 2021 with a little optimism.
Consider community banks. Located in communities across Colorado, these banks, their employees and boards stepped up to help the community in some of the most traditional and most unexpected ways.
When Colorado received the first shutdown orders in March, community banks answered the call to administer PPP loans for thousands of small businesses. Bankers and their staffs worked, quite literally, around the clock to deliver much needed relief to their communities as fast as possible.
In addition to providing millions of dollars in PPP loans to fuel main street, community banks also fought to streamline the process and keep it as simple as possible for customers.
“This is a bump in the road – albeit a big one. If we work together, we can get through this,” said one bank president. “We’ve faced catastrophe before and we’ll do it again.” This same can-do sentiment is what drives our community banks to be more than just banks. Our members also strive to be good neighbors and strong partners for businesses and families across the state.
From providing assistance to communities ravaged by wildfires to bridging the digital divide with “PCs for People”, community bankers have made significant contributions to main streets throughout Colorado.
Our association represents more than 50 community banks across Colorado. In each and every one of these towns, bankers are not just banking, they are partnering with customers and businesses to build their community, support people and meet the challenges of 2020. They are the essence of the spirit that makes Colorado the very best place to live.
As we move this year to the history books, enjoy the holidays – masked and socially distanced of course. Give thanks. Appreciate the spirit of your friends and neighbors. Pat yourself on the back for making it this far. Embrace the hope of the new year. I’m confident that 2021 will be brighter.
Mike Van Norstrand is the executive director for the Independent Bankers of Colorado, an association representing 50 community banks in Colorado.