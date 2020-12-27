Don’t be fooled by the ads you’ve heard and seen from Xcel Energy about being a climate and clean energy leader. While the state’s largest utility has taken some meaningful steps toward a clean energy future, with three coal plants and nine gas plants that have no early retirement plans on the books, it is not quite the climate leader it claims to be.
2020 was a momentous year for our state’s transition away from coal and towards cheaper, cleaner technologies like solar, wind, and batteries, but Xcel did not contribute. Thanks to the leadership of Colorado Springs Utilities, Platte River Power Authority, and Tri-State in 2020, Colorado is now roughly halfway to being coal-free by 2030. In fact, Xcel is now the only utility with plans to keep burning coal in our state past 2030 with three large coal plants that are polluting Colorado’s air, contributing to climate change, and eating up a chunk of ratepayers’ paychecks. A 2019 report by Strategen found that Xcel could save customers $346 million by replacing those three coal plants with solar and $534 million by replacing them with wind energy by 2023.
It’s wrong to imply that Xcel just sat idly on the sidelines in 2020, though. Instead, the utility has actively worked to block climate and clean air action in venues like the Air Quality Control Commission. Earlier this month, Xcel teamed up with other utilities to pressure the Commission to reverse a decision that would have accelerated the retirement of coal units. As a result, Coloradans will miss out on the benefits of a plan that would have reduced over 19 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution and saved more than $68 million.
Sure, Xcel was the first utility of its kind in 2018 to announce a commitment to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050. Since then, many utilities have made similar commitments, including New Mexico’s largest utility, Public Service Company of New Mexico, which has a goal of being 100% carbon-free by 2040. Back in 2018, Xcel also finalized plans to retire two units of its Comanche coal plant--a good move to reduce pollution and save ratepayers an estimated quarter of a billion dollars. The Comanche coal plant is located adjacent to Pueblo’s Salt Creek and Blende neighborhoods and over 130,000 residents live within 12 miles of the plant. But the biggest part of that coal plant, Comanche 3, was excluded from the early closure plan. Comanche 3 is the largest coal unit and number one source of carbon pollution in the state of Colorado and Xcel still plans to burn coal there for another 50 years.
It’s also worth mentioning Xcel’s Transportation Electrification Plan approved by the Public Utilities Commission this week. The forward-looking plan will fund new charging infrastructure for electric vehicles all across Colorado. It’s a big deal that Xcel is expanding programs that will reduce pollution from the transportation sector, but the benefits of these programs can’t be fully realized until we can use clean electricity to charge clean cars. Thanks to Xcel’s twelve fossil fuel plants that don’t have early retirement plans, Colorado’s electricity will be far from clean for a while still.
Xcel doesn’t just have a coal problem. The utility also has a notable gas problem that makes Xcel a big source of methane pollution, a greenhouse gas that is much more potent than carbon dioxide. The worst part of this overreliance on gas is that Xcel operates the Cherokee gas plant in North Denver. It’s hard to miss its red and white striped smokestack when you drive in either direction on I-25. Cherokee’s urban location means that thousands of Coloradans in surrounding communities are exposed to nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and particle pollution from the plant on top of pollution from two adjacent highways and the Suncor refinery. These pollutants from gas plants are known to cause respiratory issues like asthma, as well as heart attacks and other health problems.
Considering the moves made this year by Colorado’s other utilities, Xcel has swiftly gone from leader to lolligagger in the transition away from fossil fuels plants and Coloradans are noticing. In October, over 4,000 ratepayers and state leaders asked Xcel to step up its game on climate action in its spring 2021 Electric Resource Plan at the Public Utilities Commission. Xcel is the main reason that Colorado ranks second only to Wyoming as the state with the highest coal capacity among western states. The West is moving away from coal and Xcel needs to catch up.
Anna McDevitt is a senior campaign representative with Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign working to accelerate Colorado and New Mexico’s transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.